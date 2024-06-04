Counting day: Uddhav’s Sena (UBT) ahead in 3 of 6 Mumbai seats

Of the six Lok Sabha constituencies in Mumbai, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) was leading in three seats, followed by the BJP (two seats) and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena (one), counting trends at 11.15am showed. Election results displayed on a television screen in outside a counting centre in Mumbai. (AFP)

The Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Sanjay Dina Patil (Mumbai North East), former Rajya Sabha member Anil Desai (Mumbai South Central) and two-time sitting MP Arvind Sawant (Mumbai South) were ahead in their constituencies.

Meanwhile, the BJP’s Union minister Piyush Goyal (Mumbai North) and former special public prosecutor and advocate Ujjwal Nikam (Mumbai North Central) led in their seats. From Mumbai North West, Ravindra Waikar of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena was leading by 5,000 votes against Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Amol Kirtikar, son of sitting MP who jumped ship to Shinde’s Sena, Gajanan Kirtikar.

The fight between the two Sena candidates was also the closest, as Kirtikar reduced the lead from over 9,000 at 10.30am to 5,000 by 11am.

Mumbai North West emerged as the only Sena vs Sena seat in Mumbai.

Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate’s Patil is leading by 18,000 votes against former BJP MLA Mihir Kotecha, Sawant is leading by 20,000 against Shiv Sena candidate and Byculla MLA Yamini Jadhav and Desai is leading by 12,000 against two time sitting MP Shewale.

At 11am, Goyal was leading by 49,000 votes against Congress candidate Bhushan Patil, while Nikam was ahead by 29,000 votes against former Congress Mumbai chief Varsha Gaikwad.

The large issues in the city that candidates have promised to raise once elected are redevelopment of buildings and affordable housing, augmenting public infrastructure and public transportation, improved healthcare among others.