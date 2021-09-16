Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Country facing relentless terror attacks, says HC; sends Laskar man to 7-year jail
india news

Country facing relentless terror attacks, says HC; sends Laskar man to 7-year jail

Principal District and Sessions Judge Dinesh Sharma awarded the sentence on September 10 to the Lashkar-e-Taiba man, who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency in 2017.
By Richa Banka
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 12:39 AM IST
The court ordered that the Lashkar-e-Taiba man should be deported back to Pakistan after his sentence.

New Delhi: Observing that the relentless terror attacks in the country was a concern for humanity, a Delhi court has sentenced a Pakistani national affiliated to terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) to seven years rigorous imprisonment for carrying out terror activities in India.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Dinesh Sharma awarded the sentence on September 10 to 23-year-old Mohammad Amir, who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2017. The court ordered that he should be deported back to Pakistan after his sentence.

“The country is relentlessly facing violence on account of terror activities. Thousands of innocent people are killed in such activities. The terrorist activities not only cause loss of lives of innocent public but it also de-stabilises the economy of the country. The terrorist activity is a cause of concern for the entire humanity. The present case involves extremely serious offence,” the judge said.

According to the NIA charge sheet in the case, Amir and three others had illegally infiltrated into India from Pakistan along with weapons, ammunition, and other war-like stores with an intention to carry out attacks at different locations in India on the directions of their handlers based in the neighbouring country.

RELATED STORIES

Amir’s other three associates were killed in an encounter with security forces on November 21, 2017, while he was arrested three days later from Magam, Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir in a joint operation of the Indian Army and the J&K Police.

Appearing for the convict, his counsel Kahorngam Zimik submitted that his client was a young man and was already repenting his mistake.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Crime rate against women lowest in Coimbatore, Chennai: NCRB data

Bengaluru reported most cases filed against civic agencies for causing death: NCRB data

Despite ban, workers continue to demand gawking charges in Kerala

BJP’s proximity to Chirag Paswan irks JD(U) in Bihar
TRENDING TOPICS
Engineer's Day 2021
JEE Main Result Live
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP