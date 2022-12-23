Home / India News / Country is fully prepared to deal with Covid-19 situation: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Country is fully prepared to deal with Covid-19 situation: Jyotiraditya Scindia

india news
Updated on Dec 23, 2022 12:20 PM IST

Jyotiraditya Scindia said the focus of the government over the last eight years has been to transform healthcare into “holistic healthcare”

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia addressed a Press conference on the initiatives taken by the government over the last eight years in the healthcare sector (PTI)
Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia addressed a Press conference on the initiatives taken by the government over the last eight years in the healthcare sector (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent

NEW DELHI: The country is fully prepared to deal with the coronavirus situation, Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Friday, detailing the initiatives taken by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government over the last eight years.

Scindia said the focus of the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership has been to transform healthcare into “holistic healthcare”.

“The pillars of the government’s healthcare programme are accessibility, affordability, assured quality and digital delivery. Following the PM’s vision of ‘One Nation One Health’, we collectively handled the Covid-19 situation,” he said, adding that 220 crore doses of vaccines have been administered till this Monday.

Scindia also referred to the high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday to review the Covid-19 situation in the country amid a spike in some parts of the world, particularly China where large parts of the population do not have previous exposure or adequate protection through vaccination.

Outlining the string of steps taken by the government, Scindia, who holds the civil aviation and steel ministries portfolio, said that under the Modi government, medicines have become more affordable and the out-of-pocket expenditure for healthcare has come down. “The share of out-of-pocket health expenditure as a percentage of total health expenditure has declined from 64.2% in 2013-14 to 48.2% in 2018-19,” he said.

Highlighting the NDA government’s achievements in the health sector, he said, “In 2014, there were only 6 AIIMS and today we have 22 AIIMS in the country. MBBS seats have been increased by 90%. The postgraduate seats in medical courses have also increased significantly,” he said.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out