Couple, 3 daughters found dead in UP's Meerut, bodies of kids recovered from bed box

Five members of a family, including a couple and their three daughters, were found dead in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on Thursday night, news agency PTI reported citing police. The bodies of the three kids were reportedly found inside the bed box. Preliminary investigations suggest an old enmity might be the motive behind the crime. (File) (Pic used for representation)(PTI)

The incident took place in the Lisadi Gate Police Station area. According to Meerut Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vipin Tada, the police were alerted to a locked house and responded to the call.

Upon arriving, officers discovered the house was locked from the outside. "After gaining access through the roof, they found the bodies of Moin, his wife Asma, and their three daughters -- Afsa (8), Aziza (4), and Adiba (1)," Tada said, as quoted by PTI.

"The manner in which the house was locked suggests that the individual involved in the crime may have been someone known to the family," he said.

Preliminary investigations suggest an old enmity might be the motive behind the crime. "A detailed investigation is underway," the SSP added.

He also mentioned that the legs of one of the victims were tied with a bedsheet. A forensic team and senior officers are gathering evidence from the crime scene.

Bodies found inside bed box

The family had recently moved to the area, and the police are now investigating their background to uncover further details, the SSP stated.

Moin, who worked as a mechanic, and his wife Asma had reportedly been missing since Wednesday, according to PTI. It was Moin’s brother, Salim, who first came across the horrific scene.

Worried about his brother’s sudden disappearance, Salim visited Moin’s house with his wife. When repeated attempts to open the door failed, they sought help from neighbours and forced their way in.

Inside, they discovered the bodies of Moin and Asma on the ground, while the children’s bodies were concealed inside a bed box.

Similar incidents

In September last year, five members of a family were discovered dead in their apartment in Rangpuri Village, southwest Delhi. Police suspect the father and his four physically disabled daughters, aged 8 to 18, died by suicide after consuming poison.

Neighbours alerted authorities on Friday morning after noticing a foul smell from the house. Police believe the father may have fed poison to his daughters. The family had faced hardship after the mother’s death from cancer a few years ago, and the father, a carpenter, had been solely caring for his children. No suicide note was recovered.

In another case in December, a murder-suicide occurred in Yara village, Kurukshetra, Haryana, where a man killed his parents and wife before ending his own life.

Police found the father with a slit throat, the mother suffocated with a pillow, and the wife poisoned. The man also attempted to strangle his 13-year-old son, who survived and was admitted for treatment. Neighbours informed the police when the family did not emerge from the house in the morning of December 9. Investigations revealed the accused was struggling financially, which likely led to the tragic act. Relatives reported no known enmity or conflicts within the family.