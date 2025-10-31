Shimla: The Shimla district court on Thursday upheld an order by the municipal commissioner, declaring the Sanjauli mosque unauthorised and directed the demolition of the entire five-storey structure. Court orders razing of mosque in Shimla

The court of additional district and sessions judge Yajuvender Singh on Thursday dismissed two appeals filed by the Muslim Welfare Society and the Waqf Board, which had challenged the May 3, 2025 order of the Shimla municipal corporation (MC) declaring the mosque illegal. A detailed judgment is awaited.

Advocate Jagat Pal Thakur, the counsel for local residents, said, “All five floors of the disputed structure in Sanjauli will be demolished. The entire construction is unauthorised.

He added that the appellants failed to produce ownership documents or an approved construction plan for the mosque. “Over the last 14 years, this matter saw no progress, but in the last 13 months, four consecutive court orders have upheld the same finding the structure illegal,” Jagat Pal added.

Muhammad Latif of the Sanjauli Mosque Committee said they will move the high court against the order, and will also approach the Supreme Court if required.

Pal added that Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti, a group set up by the Vishwa Hindu Parihad, will soon meet the commissioner to demand time-bound demolition, and will also approach the Himachal Pradesh high court to prevent any stay, if the Waqf Board or the mosque committee appeal Thursday’s verdict.

Hailing the court’s verdict, Vijay Sharma, a member of the Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti, said, “This verdict is the result of the struggle of the Hindu and Sanatan community. For 14 years this matter was pending at various levels — but it was only after the awakening of the Sanatan society in September 2024 that the pressure mounted.”

16 years, over 50 hearings

The Sanjauli mosque case had been pending before the municipal commissioner’s court for nearly 16 years, with over 50 hearings held during this period. The case gained momentum earlier this year after the Himachal Pradesh high court (HC) intervened and directed the civic body to take a final decision within eight weeks, resulting in the May 3 order that has now been reaffirmed by the district court.

The case dates back to 2010 when local residents and Hindu organisations had moved an application, alleging that the mosque had been built without municipality’s permission, on land which does not belong to the Waqf Board.

On October 5, 2024, the Shimla municipal commissioner ordered the demolition of three floors of the mosque leading to violent protests in the city on September 11. Police had to resort to lathi charge and use water cannons to prevent agitators from breaking barricades and reaching the vicinity of the mosque. Ten people, including six police personnel, were injured in the violence. The mosque committee had then given an undertaking to the municipal commissioner, offering to demolish the unauthorised portion of the mosque.