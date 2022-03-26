Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Court poser to Karat over BJP leaders' speeches
india news

Court poser to Karat over BJP leaders' speeches

The court was hearing a plea by Karat, which sought directions to register an FIR against BJP leaders and alleged that their provocative speeches led to the north-east Delhi riots in February 2020.
The Delhi high court. (HT archive)
Published on Mar 26, 2022 06:45 AM IST
ByRicha Banka, New Delhi

The Delhi high court on Friday asked CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat to explain how the speeches given by BJP leaders Anurag Thakur and Pravesh Sahib Singh Verma — during the protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in 2020 — were “communal”, “criminal” or “targeted towards a particular community”.

The court was hearing a plea by Karat, which sought directions to register an FIR against BJP leaders and alleged that their provocative speeches led to the north-east Delhi riots in February 2020. The speeches referred to in Karat’s plea were given by Thakur and Verma on January 27, 2020, during a rally.

Karat had moved the HC, challenging an order of the trial court on August 26, 2020, which dismissed her plea.

The court has reserved its order in the matter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Richa Banka

Reports from the Delhi High Court and stories on legal developments in the city. Avid mountain lover, cooking and playing with birds 🐦 when not at work...view detail

Topics
delhi hc order
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP