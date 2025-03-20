Court rejects Telugu actor Raju’s bail plea in gold smuggling case

A special Bengaluru court on Wednesday rejected the bail application filed by Telugu actor Tarun Konduru Raju who was arrested on March 10 in connection with the gold smuggling case against his friend and co-accused, Kannada actor Ranya Rao. On March 14, judge refused bail to Ranya Rao after noting that the investigation in the case was ongoing and the allegations against her were serious in nature (File photo)

Judge Vishwanath C Gowdar, who dismissed Raju’s bail plea, noted that Raju had allegedly helped Rao smuggle large quantities of gold from Dubai to India in breach of the Customs Act. Though no gold was recovered from him at the time of his arrests, the court noted, he made several day long trips to Dubai with Rao, suggesting that the trips were made for the purpose of smuggling gold.

“Accused number two (Raju), is a US citizen and holds an OCI card that enabled him to travel to Geneva and Bangkok without a visa. He misused such privilege by wrongly declaring that the gold being carried by Al (Rao) was meant to be exported to Bangkok and Geneva, but, instead, that gold was smuggled into India. This shows that A2 had the intention to commit the alleged crime of gold smuggling. Having assisted the accused number one in the smuggling activity, A2 acted in contravention of section 138A of the Customs Act,” the court said.

While Rao was arrested at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on March 3 after Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials found her in possession of 14.2 kg of gold bars worth ₹12.5 crore, upon her arrival from Dubai, Raju was taken into custody on March 10.

The court, while rejecting Raju’s bail plea said that he had knowingly “assisted and aided” Rao in the smuggling of gold from Dubai into India.

On March 14, the judge had also refused bail to Ranya Rao after noting that the investigation in the case was ongoing and the allegations against her were serious in nature.

“The allegations against the accused No.1 (Rao) is serious in nature as to having attempted to smuggle the gold into India weighing 14213.05 grams in the form of bars by way of concealment by taping the gold bars to her body parts, such as legs-tied to calf muscle, waist area with the help of tape i.e., medical adhesive bandage and also in her front jeans trouser pockets as well as inside the sole of her shoes, with the assistance of State Police Protocol Officer, so as to bypass the Immigration and Customs formalities,” the court had said at the time.

Rao has subsequently moved a Bengaluru sessions court where her plea came up for hearing on Wednesday. However, further hearing was adjourned to March 21 after the DRI sought time to file its objections to her bail plea.

According to DRI, Rao and Raju together made 26 trips to Dubai this year. Officials said Rao had made 56 trips to Dubai since 2023 and these trips were linked to gold smuggling.

Ruckus in assembly

A ruckus erupted in the state legislative assembly over Ranya Rao gold smuggling case. BJP MLA Sunil Kumar raised concerns over the case, referring to reports that Rao had travelled to Dubai over 25 times and was caught smuggling 14.2 kg of gold.

He questioned the alleged privileges extended to her. “A police officer’s daughter has been arrested in a gold smuggling case. How was she given protocol and assistance? Was a constable involved? This must be investigated,” he stated.

Kumar also alluded to potential political connections. “There are speculations about ministers being involved in this case. I am not making these claims, but they should be examined,” he said.

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka backed Kumar’s claims, drawing from his experience as a former home minister. “There is a difference between personally escorting someone and providing protocol. The constable involved must disclose where all that gold is going,” he asserted.

In response, Congress MLA Priyank Kharge challenged the BJP’s insinuations. “If you believe ministers are involved, clarify whether they belong to the state or the Centre,” he demanded.

Kumar reiterated saying, “Regardless of whether it is the Centre or the state, illegal smuggling operations must be exposed. Karnataka’s reputation must not suffer,” he argued.

Congress MLA Balakrishna countered the BJP’s allegations, arguing that the onus of controlling smuggling rests with the central government. “Who is responsible for preventing smuggling? Is it not the Prime Minister and the central government? BJP is merely attempting to divert attention from critical issues,” he claimed.