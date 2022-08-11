Court reserves Tyagi's bail plea over 'unauthorised' use of UP govt symbol

A court on Wednesday reserved its order on a bail application moved by politician Shrikant Tyagi, who was arrested for assaulting a woman resident in a Noida society and in a case of cheating the Uttar Pradesh government by allegedly misusing its symbol on his car.

Tyagi's lawyer Sushil Bhati said, "A bail application was moved in the cheating case in the Gautam Buddh Nagar court. We opposed the charges and the court has reserved its order."

Bhati also claimed that the charges against Tyagi were baseless as the car that was said to have the unauthorized UP government symbol was not registered in Tyagi's name.

Shrikant Tyagi claimed that the entire episode was a "political conspiracy" to end his political career. "I have expressed regret over the episode. But this is a political case carried out with an intention for my political murder," he said while being taken to the Luksar jail from the local court.

In a video clip circulated online, Tyagi was also heard saying that the woman he allegedly assaulted was like his sister. "She is a woman and she is like my sister. Certainly, it was a mistake on my part and I do realize it. If she thinks I should apologize to her, then I can do it."

Tyagi was arrested from Meerut, four days after he absconded following a complaint against him for assaulting and abusing a woman in Grand Omaxe society in Noida's Sector 93B, where he had an apartment, over a scuffle for 'illegally' planting trees in the common area of the society.

