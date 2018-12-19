Christian Michel sent to jail till December 28 in AgustaWestland chopper case

A Delhi court on Wednesday sent British national Christian Michel, the middleman accused in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal, to judicial custody till December 28.

Michel was presented before Special Judge Arvind Kumar on the expiry of his four-day custody with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

He was extradited to India on December 4 from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

