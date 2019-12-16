Court verdict in Unnao rape case against Kuldeep Sengar likely today

india

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 05:31 IST

A Delhi court is scheduled to pronounce on Monday its judgment in the case of alleged kidnapping and rape of a woman by expelled Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Unnao in 2017.

During in-camera proceedings, district judge Dharmesh Sharma had said that he was likely to pronounce the verdict on December 16 after conclusion of hearing of final arguments by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the accused in the case.

The judge heard the case on a day-to-day basis from August 5 after it was transferred to Delhi from a court in Lucknow on the Supreme Court’s direction.

The woman was allegedly kidnapped and raped by Sengar in 2017 when she was a minor. The court has also framed charges against co-accused Shashi Singh in the case.

Sengar, a four-time BJP MLA from UP’s Bangermau, was expelled from the party in August, 2019.

The court had on August 9 framed charges against the MLA and Singh under Sections 120 b (criminal conspiracy), 363 (kidnapping), 366 (kidnapping or inducing a woman and compelling her for marriage), 376 (rape) and other relevant sections of the the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

On July 28, the woman said she was severely injured after the car in which she was travelling was hit by a truck. Two of her aunts were killed in the accident and her family had alleged foul play.

The woman’s father was allegedly framed in an illegal arms case and arrested on April 3, 2018.

He died while in judicial custody a few days later, on April 9.

The local court has framed murder and other charges against MLA Kuldeep Sengar, his brother Atul and nine others in the case.

The apex court had on August 1 transferred all five cases registered in connection with the Unnao rape incident from a Lucknow court in Uttar Pradesh to the court in Delhi with directions to hold trial on a daily basis and completing it within 45 days.

The trial in the other four cases — framing of the rape survivor’s father in illegal firearms case and his death in judicial custody, conspiracy of Sengar with others in the accident case and a separate case of gang rape of the rape survivor by three others —` are ongoing in the court.