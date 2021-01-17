IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Harish Salve was addressing the 16th Justice P D Desai Memorial Lecture on'Criticism of judiciary, contempt jurisdiction and its use in the age of social media'.(ANI)
Harish Salve was addressing the 16th Justice P D Desai Memorial Lecture on'Criticism of judiciary, contempt jurisdiction and its use in the age of social media'.(ANI)
india news

Courts must be open to public scrutiny, criticism: Harish Salve

The lines must be drawn in a way that the overall system of governance--the institutions and the criticism of the institutions--helps everybody march forward in this march of democracy.
PTI, Ahmedabad
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:59 AM IST

Senior Supreme Court lawyer Harish Salve has said courts must be open to public scrutiny and criticism as "institutions of governance".

Addressing a lecture organised in Ahmedabad through video-conference on Saturday, Salve said criticism of judges, judicial overreach and the manner of functioning is not scandalising courts, and the language in which such criticism is addressed should be treated with a grin.

"We today have accepted that judges, or rather courts, and especially constitutional courts, have become institutions of governance. As an institution of governance it must be open to public scrutiny and public criticism," he said.

"We have always accepted that the decisions of courts can be criticised, including in language which may be impolite. So the decisions can be criticised. Can we criticise the decision-making process? Why not?" Salve said.

He was addressing the 16th Justice P D Desai Memorial Lecture on'Criticism of judiciary, contempt jurisdiction and its use in the age of social media'.

"Governance has to be under the sharp blaze of sunlight...in fact, I think a time may come when the Supreme Court may seriously consider a very large number of provisions of the Official Secrets Act, how far do they square with democracy," he said.

Most of them have fallen into disuse, said Salve, who was last year appointed the Queen's Counsel for the courts of England and Wales.

To say an institution has lost its independence, to say that an institution is acting at the behest of someone, to allege corruption--that, if it is established to be untrue, is clearly undermining public faith, Salve added.

"This residue of power to deal with those who are capable of influencing public opinion...you may be in public life, influencer.

"Those are cases where courts must retain with itself this slender jurisdiction of addressing any rupture in public faith which may be caused," he said.

Salve further said "if we do need the principles of contempt, where do we draw the lines?"

The lines must be drawn in a way that the overall system of governance--the institutions and the criticism of the institutions--helps everybody march forward in this march of democracy.

"There is one area where I think judges need to be protected. And that area is casting aspersions on an institution in consistent with its character as an independent institution," the former solicitor general of India said.

He said courts need not pay heed to tweets by those who have nothing better to do but to sit with a mobile phone in their hands and pass judgments, specially on things which they do not understand.

At the same time, criticism by a politician or those who can influence public opinion raises a different issue, he said.

These are the cases "where the courts must retain with itself this slender jurisdiction of addressing any rupture in public faith which may be caused," he said.

He also said the Bar must act against judges and courts being criticised, and must deal with ill-informed criticism as a part of the system.

Rakesh Tikait and other members of a delegation representing farmers' unionsRakesh Tikait and other members of a delegation representing farmers' unions at Vigyan Bhavan on Friday. (Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)
Close
Farmers leave from Ludhiana for Delhi to participate in a tractor march, on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
Close
Actors Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and others are seen in a still from web series Tandav,
Close
The CII is also working with the Healthcare Sector Skill Council (HSSC) to support the government with assessment of all trainers.(Bloomberg)
Close
Shankar, who was the BJP's Puducherry unit treasurer, died of cardiac arrest at his residence early on Sunday, his family said. The 70-year old leader, a nominated MLA of the assembly, is survived by wife, a son and a daughter.(PTI)
Close
On January 4 Amazon Prime Video released the Tandav trailer.(File photo)
Close
The farm unions had raised the issue of NIA summoning those who have supported agitation with three Union ministers during the talks.(PTI)
Close
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar addresses a press conference after meeting with Farmers Union leaders on farm laws, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Friday. Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Som Prakash also present. (ANI Photo)
Close
The company had also issued a statement to its users asking them to export their chats from the platform by 11:59pm on January 14, 2021.(FIle photo)
Close
The livelihood of people who are dependent on the Taj Mahal has also hit hard.(PTI)
Close
The ambu-bikes are equipped with kits, three beacons - two in front, one at the rear - a a siren and a GPS-enabled tablet.(Sonu Mehta/HT Photo)
Close
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal PM Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli.
Close
Congress leader Randeep Surjewala speaks to media in this file photo in New Delhi.(ANI)
Close
The Minister added that with the Supreme Court's intervention there is no point in farmers' demand about repealing the laws.((ANI Photo))
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was effusive in his praise of ADMK founder.(PTI photo)
