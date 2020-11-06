Covid-19: 27 states account for less than 20,000 active cases, shows government data

india

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 08:24 IST

Active coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in the country have dipped further, with 27 states having less than 20,000 active cases currently, shows data from the Union ministry of health and family welfare.

The states with less than 20,000 active cases include Tamil Nadu with 19,154 active cases, Telangana with 18,656 active cases, Rajasthan having 16, 323 cases, and Haryana reporting 14, 110 active cases.

A majority of the active cases are limited to just 10 states that account for 78% of the total active cases in the country. The states are Maharashtra with 21.53% disease burden, Kerala (16.12%), Delhi (7.08%), West Bengal (6.87%), Karnataka (6.76%), Chhattisgarh (4.31%), Uttar Pradesh (4.30%), Andhra Pradesh (4.06%), Tamil Nadu (3.63%) and Telangana (3.53%).

Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi and West Bengal together account for more than 51% of the active cases.

“The active cases have been less than 600,000 for the last seven consecutive day and stand at 527,962 currently. The active cases are now only 6.31% of the total positive cases in the country,” said Union health ministry in a statement.

Country’s total active cases, which is the actual disease case load, has been steadily declining. A couple of months ago, on September 3, active cases were 21.16% of the total Covid-19 cases in the country. The case load dropped to 20.08% on September 15, 15.11% on September 30, 11.12% on October 15 and now stands at 6.31%.

“The declining trend of the active cases is complemented by the unbroken increase, day on day number of recovered cases. The total recovered cases stand at 7,711,809. The gap between recovered cases and active cases has reached nearly 7.2 million (71,83,847). The national recovery rate has further improved to 92.20%,” said the health ministry statement.

As high as 82% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states and Union Territories. Maharashtra, Kerala and Karnataka have contributed the maximum to the single day recoveries with more than 8,000 recoveries. They together account for more than 45% of the new recovered cases, according to the government data.