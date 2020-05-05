Covid-19: 50 people to be allowed at weddings, 20 at funerals, says govt

india

Updated: May 05, 2020 18:52 IST

The government on Tuesday announced relaxation for funerals during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“To maintain social distancing, gathering of not more than 50 people are allowed at wedding functions and not more than 20 people in the last rites of deceased persons,” Punya Salila Srivastava, joint secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA said at the government’s daily briefing on Covid-19.

On March 15, the Union health ministry in its guidelines had said that large gatherings at the crematorium/ burial ground should be avoided as a social distancing measure as it is possible that close family contacts may be symptomatic and/ or shedding the virus.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage.

In many cases of Covid-19 casualties, a maximum of five people were allowed to attend funerals.

At Tuesday’s briefing, the government also said it will be the responsibility of employers to ensure that employees of offices that are operational to register on Aarogya Setu app to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The offices that are operational now must ensure thermal scanning of employees. The in-charge must ensure sufficient availability of masks and sanitisers. Social distancing norms must be followed. Employees must be registered on Aarogya Setu app and it will be the responsibility of the head of the organisation to ensure it,” said Punya Salila Srivastava, joint secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The Aarogya Setu app helps users identify whether they are at risk of the Covid-19 infection and provides important information, including ways to avoid coronavirus.

The Congress has opposed the government’s decision to make the Aarogya Setu app mandatory for all employees and said that it raises serious privacy issues.