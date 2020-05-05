e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 05, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid-19: 50 people to be allowed at weddings, 20 at funerals, says govt

Covid-19: 50 people to be allowed at weddings, 20 at funerals, says govt

The Union Health Ministry had earlier advised against large gatherings at funerals to avoid possible Covid-19 infection.

india Updated: May 05, 2020 18:52 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sabir Hussain
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A funeral in Tangmarg, 40 kms from Srinagar with six people in attendence.
A funeral in Tangmarg, 40 kms from Srinagar with six people in attendence. (Waseenm Andrabi/HT PHOTO)
         

The government on Tuesday announced relaxation for funerals during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“To maintain social distancing, gathering of not more than 50 people are allowed at wedding functions and not more than 20 people in the last rites of deceased persons,” Punya Salila Srivastava, joint secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA said at the government’s daily briefing on Covid-19.

On March 15, the Union health ministry in its guidelines had said that large gatherings at the crematorium/ burial ground should be avoided as a social distancing measure as it is possible that close family contacts may be symptomatic and/ or shedding the virus.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage.

In many cases of Covid-19 casualties, a maximum of five people were allowed to attend funerals.

At Tuesday’s briefing, the government also said it will be the responsibility of employers to ensure that employees of offices that are operational to register on Aarogya Setu app to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The offices that are operational now must ensure thermal scanning of employees. The in-charge must ensure sufficient availability of masks and sanitisers. Social distancing norms must be followed. Employees must be registered on Aarogya Setu app and it will be the responsibility of the head of the organisation to ensure it,” said Punya Salila Srivastava, joint secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The Aarogya Setu app helps users identify whether they are at risk of the Covid-19 infection and provides important information, including ways to avoid coronavirus.

The Congress has opposed the government’s decision to make the Aarogya Setu app mandatory for all employees and said that it raises serious privacy issues.

tags
top news
Mega evacuation of Indians abroad begins Thursday; US passengers to pay Rs 1 lakh
Mega evacuation of Indians abroad begins Thursday; US passengers to pay Rs 1 lakh
LIVE: MHA issues detailed SoPs for movement of Indian nationals stranded abroad
LIVE: MHA issues detailed SoPs for movement of Indian nationals stranded abroad
Al-Qaeda statement against India over minorities reflects synergy with Pak pitch
Al-Qaeda statement against India over minorities reflects synergy with Pak pitch
Class 10 board exams over for entire country except for North-East Delhi: HRD Ministry
Class 10 board exams over for entire country except for North-East Delhi: HRD Ministry
Very bad losers: Harbhajan slams Aussie cricketers for 2001 LBW controversy
Very bad losers: Harbhajan slams Aussie cricketers for 2001 LBW controversy
‘Spent first few minutes just looking at Sachin, Azharuddin’
‘Spent first few minutes just looking at Sachin, Azharuddin’
Electric vehicles could charge up India’s auto industry post lockdown. Here’s how
Electric vehicles could charge up India’s auto industry post lockdown. Here’s how
‘No proof from US’: WHO calls Trump’s ‘Covid-Wuhan lab link’ claim speculative
‘No proof from US’: WHO calls Trump’s ‘Covid-Wuhan lab link’ claim speculative
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveKarnataka 1st PUC ResultCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 lockdownTelangana Covid-19 lockdownSensex TodayPetrol priceCovid-19Paatal Lok trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper