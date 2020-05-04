e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 04, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid-19 must not become excuse for creation of ‘surveillance state’: Tharoor on Aarogya Setu

Covid-19 must not become excuse for creation of ‘surveillance state’: Tharoor on Aarogya Setu

The mobile application helps users identify whether they are at risk of the Covid-19 infection. It also provides people with important information, including ways to avoid the coronavirus and its symptoms.

india Updated: May 04, 2020 20:12 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Press Trust of India
Shashi Tharoor’s attack on the government came two days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the Aarogya Setu mobile application is a “sophisticated surveillance system”.
Shashi Tharoor’s attack on the government came two days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the Aarogya Setu mobile application is a “sophisticated surveillance system”.(Milind Saurkar/HT file photo )
         

The government making the Aarogya Setu mobile application mandatory for all employees raises serious data protection questions, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said on Monday, asserting that Covid-19 must not become an excuse for the creation of a “surveillance state” in India.

The mobile application helps users identify whether they are at risk of the Covid-19 infection. It also provides people with important information, including ways to avoid the coronavirus and its symptoms.

“The government’s requirement that the Aarogya Setu app is now mandatory for all employees, public or private, raises serious privacy and data protection questions. Covid-19 must not become an excuse for creation of a ‘surveillance state’ in India,” Tharoor tweeted.

The central government has made it compulsory for all its employees to download the app and urged private entitles to also ask their employees to use it.

Tharoor’s attack on the government came two days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the Aarogya Setu mobile application is a “sophisticated surveillance system” outsourced to a private operator, raising serious data security and privacy concerns.

tags
top news
3 jawans killed in twin attack on security personnel in J-K’s Budgam, Handwara
3 jawans killed in twin attack on security personnel in J-K’s Budgam, Handwara
For Indians stranded abroad, record-setting repatriation exercise begins May 7
For Indians stranded abroad, record-setting repatriation exercise begins May 7
‘Bengal becoming a police state’: Dhankar sharpens attack on Mamata
‘Bengal becoming a police state’: Dhankar sharpens attack on Mamata
Daily usage of Aadhaar-enabled payment system doubles to 11.3 million in lockdown
Daily usage of Aadhaar-enabled payment system doubles to 11.3 million in lockdown
IFCN’s chatbot on WhatsApp to help debunk Covid-19 related fake news
IFCN’s chatbot on WhatsApp to help debunk Covid-19 related fake news
This is Apple’s new MacBook Pro laptop: Price, specs and more
This is Apple’s new MacBook Pro laptop: Price, specs and more
Gautam Gambhir picks all-time India Test XI, chooses Anil Kumble as skipper
Gautam Gambhir picks all-time India Test XI, chooses Anil Kumble as skipper
Watch: Cops lob teargas shells to control migrant workers’ protest in Surat
Watch: Cops lob teargas shells to control migrant workers’ protest in Surat
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveLockdown 3.0Covid-19 Cases IndiaPM ModiSonia GandhiRishi KapoorReliance Jio

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper