Covid-19 cases cross 6,000 mark in Andhra Pradesh

In exactly ten days, the total number of coronavirus cases increased by 2,040, with an average of 200 new positives per day, government statistics revealed.

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 16:29 IST
Amaravati
The government claimed it had completed 5,52,202 tests so far at the rate of 10,341 per million population and stood on top of other states in the country.
The government claimed it had completed 5,52,202 tests so far at the rate of 10,341 per million population and stood on top of other states in the country.(HT Photo)
         

The rapid pace of coronavirus spread in Andhra Pradesh continued as the state crossed the 6,000 cases mark on Sunday to reach 6,152 with the single largest spike of 294 in a day.

In exactly ten days, the total number of coronavirus cases increased by 2,040, with an average of 200 new positives per day, government statistics revealed.

The positivity rate increased to 1.11 per cent while the recovery rate fell further to 53.90 per cent on Sunday, it said.

The government claimed it had completed 5,52,202 tests so far at the rate of 10,341 per million population and stood on top of other states in the country.

The cumulative number of Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh now stood at 6,152, including 4,841 locals, 1,107 from other states and 204 foreign returnees.

The number of active cases remained at 2,748 and discharges at 3,316, including 2,723 locals, 570 from other states and 23 foreign returnees.

With two fresh casualties reported, one each from Kurnool and East Godavari districts, the Covid-19 toll mounted to 84.

