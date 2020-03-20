e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 20, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / COVID-19: Centre extends visas of foreigners in India till April 15

COVID-19: Centre extends visas of foreigners in India till April 15

The government also banned all international commercial flights from landing in India on Thursday for a week starting March 22 as coronavirus cases continue to mount in the country.

india Updated: Mar 20, 2020 17:26 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Regular visa and e-visa of those foreigners who are unable to leave the country due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has been extended.
Regular visa and e-visa of those foreigners who are unable to leave the country due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has been extended.(Bloomberg)
         

The Centre has decided to extend till April 15 the regular visa and e-visa of those foreigners who are currently in India and unable to leave the country due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

According to a Union Home Ministry notification, a number of foreign nationals are in the country since imposition of travel restrictions and are unable to exit the country during the validity of their visa.

It has been decided to provide the essential consular services by the office of the Foreigners Regional Registration Officers and Foreigners Registration Officers to foreign nationals, presently in India.

“Regular visa, e-visa or stay stipulation of all foreign nationals which have expired or would be expiring during the period from March 13 (midnight) to April 15 (midnight) would be extended till midnight of April 14 on ‘Gratis’ basis after making online application by the foreigner.

“Exit of such foreign nationals, if so requested by them during this period, will be granted without levy of overstay penalty,” the ministry said.

tags
top news
Covid-19 Live: Number of coronavirus cases in India jumps to 223
Covid-19 Live: Number of coronavirus cases in India jumps to 223
Delhi Metro services shut on Sunday to power ‘Janta Curfew’
Delhi Metro services shut on Sunday to power ‘Janta Curfew’
Vasundhara Raje, son Dushyant in self quarantine after party with Kanika Kapoor
Vasundhara Raje, son Dushyant in self quarantine after party with Kanika Kapoor
‘Truth has won again’: Jyotiraditya Scindia after Kamal Nath quits as Madhya Pradesh CM
‘Truth has won again’: Jyotiraditya Scindia after Kamal Nath quits as Madhya Pradesh CM
Gavaskar slams BCCI official’s alleged ‘insensitive statement’
Gavaskar slams BCCI official’s alleged ‘insensitive statement’
Tinder makes its location changing feature free for all users
Tinder makes its location changing feature free for all users
7 years, 4 black warrants: Delhi gang-rape convicts finally hanged
7 years, 4 black warrants: Delhi gang-rape convicts finally hanged
Maruti Suzuki launches 2020 Dzire with premium makeover, key features
Maruti Suzuki launches 2020 Dzire with premium makeover, key features
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreakCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19KajolToday SensexDelhi gang rape convicts2012 Delhi gang rape case

don't miss

latest news

india news