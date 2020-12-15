Covid-19: Delhi has made progress, says health ministry; spotlight now on Uttarakhand, Nagaland and Himachal Pradesh

india

Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 17:55 IST

The Union health ministry said on Tuesday Delhi has made progress in fighting the coronavirus disease but the spotlight will now shift to other states which are still battling the rises in Covid-19 cases.

“We are happy to note that Delhi has made progress. We congratulate the government of Delhi as well as the other governments who have done so well in contributing towards such a significant control in the recent times,” Dr VK Paul, NITI Aayog’s health member said.

The health ministry said that there are states where they still have concerns. “We request the government and citizens of Uttarakhand, Nagaland and Himachal Pradesh that every effort be made to bring the situation under control,” Paul said.

India on Tuesday recorded 22,065 fresh infections, pushing the tally of Covid-19 cases to 9,906,165. The country’s death toll has mounted to 143,709 after 354 new fatalities related to the viral infection. India’s national recovery rate stood at over 95 per cent on Tuesday.