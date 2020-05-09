Covid-19 Delhi latest figures- 224 new cases take capital’s total to 8,630, India tally at 59,662

india

Updated: May 09, 2020 22:23 IST

Two hundred and twenty four (224) new coronavirus cases were registered in Delhi taking the total number of Covid-19 positive patients to 8630, according to an official bulletin on the contagion released on Saturday by the Delhi government. The previous figures in the capital stood at 8,406 positive cases as per Union health ministry’s Covid dashboard.

The Delhi government’s bulletin, however, says that the capital city didn’t record a single death in the eight hour period between 4pm and 12 midnight on May 8, 2020.

According to the latest bulletin, the containment zones in the city have come down to 84 and a total of 937 people in the capital are now under home isolation. It adds that 84,226 tests have been conducted so far in the city-state.

For Coronavirus Live Updates

An age-wise break up of positive cases in the bulletin also tells an interesting story that while almost 70% of infections (4567) are among people aged under 50 years, this age group accounts only for around 18% of deaths (12), that’s not all, while the highest fatality rate – 48.53% is among patients aged above 60 years, this age group, however, has the least number of positive cases at 967.

The remaining cases-- 1008-- are in the age group of 50-59 years and they account for 23 deaths, almost 34% of all fatalities.

The HT Guide to Coronavirus COVID-19

Instances of comorbidities or other severe health conditions among Covid fatalities is highest among patients aged above 60 years—30 instances at 90.91%, while 78.26% of all deaths in the age group of 50-59 years were among patients with comorbidities. This factor is also high among deaths among patients under 50 years—10 deaths at 83.33 %.

LNJP, AIIMS Delhi and Jhajjar, RGSSH and SJH were the leading dedicated Covid-19 hospitals housing the most number of Delhi’s positive patients.

In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 59,662 and the death toll at 1981. The ministry said that 17,847 people have so far recovered from the infection