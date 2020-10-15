e-paper
Covid-19: Eight fresh cases detected in Mizoram as tally reaches 2,220

India crossed the nine-crore mark of COVID-19 testing on Wednesday after 11,45,015 tests were conducted for the disease, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

india Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 10:14 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Aizawl
Picture used for representational purposes(HT File Photo)
         

Mizoram’s COVID-19 count has reached 2,220 with eight new cases, according to the State government on Thursday.

As per the State’s Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), the number of active cases in the state stands at 112, while 2,108 patients have been cured and discharged so far.The State has not reported any death due to the disease.

India crossed the nine-crore mark of COVID-19 testing on Wednesday after 11,45,015 tests were conducted for the disease, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.The ministry had said, “With 11,45,015 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tests now stand at 9,00,90,122.”

