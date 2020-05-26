Covid-19 epicentre shifts from Garhwal to Kumaon region in Uttarakhand

india

The epicentre of Covid-19 infection has shifted in the Himalayan state from Garhwal to Kumaon region with a sudden spike in migrants testing positive for coronavirus infection in the last four days.

On Tuesday, Uttarakhand reported 51 new Covid 19 positive cases, taking the state’s tally to 400 including 136 cases listed in Kumaon region’s Nainital district, which has now overtaken Garhwal region’s Dehradun, also the state’s capital, which has recorded 74 cases so far.

The shift happened on Saturday when 57 fresh cases were reported from Nainital, increasing its tally to 85. From Saturday onwards, more cases have tested positive in the Kumaon region with the influx of migrants from other states.

Till Tuesday evening, Kumaon has a total of 237 cases, while the Garhwal region has reported 158 cases.

According to JC Pandey, public relations officer (PRO) state health department, 51 new cases including a nurse at the government hospital in Haridwar, have been detected in the state on Tuesday, while five patients recovered on Tuesday taking the total number of recoveries to 64.

Fresh cases were reported from Nainital (10), Udham Singh Nagar (2), Tehri Garhwal (14), Haridwar (5), Almora (3), Haridwar (5) and Pithoragarh (14). Most of these cases are migrants who returned from places like Maharashtra, Delhi, Meerut, Chandigarh and Punjab. So far over 230 migrants have tested positive.

Uttarakhand has so far tested 23,076 samples of which 18,193 have tested negative and 400 have tested positive. The rate of doubling of cases (in the last seven days) stands at 3.84 days. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the state has now reached 16 %.

Meanwhile, chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday announced a monetary reward of Rs 50 lakh to those Covid-19 hospitals in the state that have managed to treat positive patients without letting their staffers getting infected.

Making the announcement Rawat said, “The health workers are our frontline fighters in the fight against this deadly virus. Their health safety is our utmost priority. This move will definitely motivate the Covid hospitals to ensure the health safety of their staffers and also boost their morale while fighting the pandemic.”