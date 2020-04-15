Covid-19: Goa now has only one active case after another patient recovers

One more Covid-19 patient in Goa who tested negative for the infection was declared recovered, bringing down the number of active cases in the state from seven to one, the government said.

“Happy to announce that Goa’s active #COVID19 case is down from 2 to 1, after following due protocols. As per the guideline, a repeat sample was being tested and reported negative,” Health Minister Vishwajit Rane announced on Twitter.

A similar sentiment was echoed by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

“I am pleased to inform you that the sixth corona patient from Goa has recovered. Only one active case remains in Goa and no new cases reported after 3rd April 2020,” Sawant said.

Seven other people, however, remain at the isolation ward of the Goa Medical College and Hospital whose test results are awaited.

Rane announced that Goa would now roll out rapid testing.

“As the count of active cases goes down in the state, we will be increasing the scope of testing and also introduce antibody tests as per the protocol of @ICMRDELHI. Rapid testing protocols will be set in order. We will tie-up with Abbott to implement the same,” Rane tweeted.

“The government of Goa will soon commission setting up Kiosks for either swab collection or antibody testing. A protocol will be outlined to ensure Goa sets an example,” he said in another tweet.

A similar tie up was announced with Molbio Diagnostics to procure rapid testing kits that have been set up at three hospitals in the state.