India has highest number of serious Covid-19 cases after United States: Report

India recorded the deadliest day due to Covid-19 outbreak, when the fatality count rose by 342, taking the total number of deaths due to the illness to 7,476.

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 07:18 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Health workers conducting Covid-19 testing drive inside Mumbai’s Dharavi slum on Monday.
Health workers conducting Covid-19 testing drive inside Mumbai’s Dharavi slum on Monday.(Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
         

India may be the fifth worst-affected country by the coronavirus disease, it has the highest the number of serious Covid-19 patients after United States.

According to data analysis by Hindustan Times’ Hindi language publication Hindustan, the US has 16,923 patients in serious condition and India has 8,944.

Brazil is now the new global hotspot of the country, but even there, the number of patients with serious conditions is less than India. Brazil has thrice the number of Covid-19 patients that India, but the number of serious patients is 8,318, Hindustan reported.

In Russia, the number of Covid-19 patients in serious condition is one-fourth of India. In Spain, Britain, Germany and Italy, their number is less than 1,000.

The Union health ministry had earlier said that less than five per cent of the Covid-19 patients in the country need intensive care. Out of these, 2.25 per cent were admitted to the ICU and 1.91 peer cent needed oxygen support.

The ministry also said that only few people needed ventilator support. Most of these patients belonged to Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh.

India recorded nearly 10,000 cases on Monday which took its Covid-19 tally to 2.6 lakh. Mumbai, the country’s financial capital and the worst hit city by the dreaded virus outbreak, alone saw its tally of confirmed cases crossing 50,000.

India also recorded the deadliest day due to Covid-19 outbreak, a compilation of data released by states showed on Monday when the fatality count rose by 342, taking the total number of deaths due to the illness to 7,476.

Monday’s jump in fatalities is only the second time the number has been in the 300s. On Friday, this number was exactly 300, the data released by officials across the country showed.

Tamil Nadu, which has the second-highest number of infections, added 1,542.

