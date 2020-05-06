e-paper
Covid-19: Indians want economy to open, but don't want to step out of home, says survey

Covid-19: Indians want economy to open, but don’t want to step out of home, says survey

There were 28,000 respondents in the global online survey which was carried out between April 16 and 19.

india Updated: May 06, 2020 08:40 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A cut-out urging people to stay at home during Covid-19 lockdown is seen at Daryaganj in New Delhi on Tuesday.
A cut-out urging people to stay at home during Covid-19 lockdown is seen at Daryaganj in New Delhi on Tuesday.(Biplov Bhuyan/HT Photo)
         

Indians are facing a paradox during the Covid-19 crisis. According to an Ipsos survey, more than half (51 per cent) of them favour opening up of economy and businesses, but an overwhelming majority (78 per cent) are nervous about leaving their homes for work and travel.

People in eight out of the 14 countries surveyed said that they do not want the economy to open till the time the spread of the virus is fully contained. These countries are United Kingdom, Canada, Mexico, Spain, Australia and the United States.

But in India, Russia, China, Italy and Germany, more respondents agree that reopening should take place.

Interestingly, people in India are were also most undecided on whether the economy should reopen if the virus is fully contained, according to Ipsos.

As per the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of Covid-19 positive cases in India stands at 46,711, including 13,161 recovered/migrated and 1,583 deaths.

The United States has been hit the hardest by the global pandemic. New confirmed infections per day in the US exceed 20,000, and deaths per day are well over 1,000, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.

Public health officials warn that the failure to flatten the curve and drive down the infection rate in places could lead to many more deaths - perhaps tens of thousands - as people are allowed to venture out and businesses reopen.

On Monday, a model from the University of Washington nearly doubled its projection of Covid-19 deaths in the US to around 1,34,000 through early August, with a range of 95,000 to nearly 2,43,000.

Meanwhile, Britain’s official coronavirus death toll, at more than 29,000, topped that of Italy to become the highest in Europe and second-highest in the world behind the United States. The official number of dead worldwide surpassed a quarter-million, by Johns Hopkins’ count.

