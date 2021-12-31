e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 31, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid-19: Kerala prohibits public gatherings on New Year’s eve

Covid-19: Kerala prohibits public gatherings on New Year’s eve

Kerala is the latest to impose curbs on new year celebrations in the wake of the new strain of the virus that has been found in the United Kingdom. Delhi too imposed similar measures for December 31 and January 1.

india Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 08:35 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Kerala government has said in its order that all New Year celebrations should cease by 10 pm.
The Kerala government has said in its order that all New Year celebrations should cease by 10 pm.(PTI File Photo)
         

The Kerala government has issued an order prohibiting all public gatherings as part of New Year celebrations. Signed by principal secretary Dr A Jayathilak, the order has been sent to all district collectors and police chiefs says that all the celebrations on New Year’s eve (December 31) should cease by 10 pm.

The decision has been taken in view of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. “Given the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the state, New Year 2021 celebration by the public is likely to result in a spike in the transmission of Covid-19, if extant Covid protocols are not adhered to,” the order said.

It has made wearing of face masks, maintenance of social distance and sanitisation mandatory for those celebrating new year. The order has said that lawful action will be initiated against people who fail to adhere to these norms.

Kerala is the latest to impose curbs on new year celebrations int he wake of the new strain of the virus that has been found in the United Kingdom. Delhi too imposed similar measures for December 31 and January 1.

Maharashtra was one of the first states to impose a night curfew once the new strain was discovered. The seven-hour curbs were imposed on December 22 and will continue till January 5.

Karnataka, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur and Rajasthan too have announced night curfew to check the spread of the virus.

All these states have prohibited large gatherings and made Covid protocols, like wearing face masks and sanitising the area, mandatory.

tags
top news
Night curfew imposed in Delhi on December 31 and January 1 from 11pm to 6am
Night curfew imposed in Delhi on December 31 and January 1 from 11pm to 6am
Delhi: Chilla, Ghazipur borders remain closed as farmers’ protest enters Day 36
Delhi: Chilla, Ghazipur borders remain closed as farmers’ protest enters Day 36
India will have Covid-19 vaccine within days: AIIMS director
India will have Covid-19 vaccine within days: AIIMS director
India closer to Covid-19 vaccine after UK’s Oxford nod
India closer to Covid-19 vaccine after UK’s Oxford nod
Northwest, central India may get brief respite from biting cold from January 1
Northwest, central India may get brief respite from biting cold from January 1
Loan apps scam: Chinese national arrested at Delhi airport
Loan apps scam: Chinese national arrested at Delhi airport
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
A newsroom in a pandemic
A newsroom in a pandemic
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In