e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid-19 lockdown: 376 students from Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh stranded in Rajasthan’s Kota depart for home

Covid-19 lockdown: 376 students from Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh stranded in Rajasthan’s Kota depart for home

The students from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh who were stuck in Kota amid the Covid-19 lockdown left for home in 14 buses on Saturday.

india Updated: Apr 26, 2020 15:02 IST
Aabshar H Quazi
Aabshar H Quazi
Hindustan Times, Kota
Students brought back to Assam in AC sleeper buses from Rajasthan's Kota amid Covid-19 lockdown on Friday.
Students brought back to Assam in AC sleeper buses from Rajasthan's Kota amid Covid-19 lockdown on Friday.(ANI Photo )
         

At least 376 students from the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh who were stranded in Rajasthan’s Kota amid the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus departed for home on Saturday, an official said.

One NEET aspirant from Kashmir’s Kupwara, Haris (19) said “We were stuck in Kota for the past one month due to which our parents back home were concerned. Now we are happy that we are returning home”. He thanked the Rajasthan government, Jammu and Kashmir government and their coaching institute in Kota for facilitating the students’ return.

Follow latest updates on coronavirus here

Another NEET aspirant from Kupwara, Ghazi Rasool Batt said “I am relieved on returning home in this Covid-19 crisis”. Sharing his experience on the problems they faced during the lockdown, he said “there was much difference between the food they received prior to and after the lockdown.”

Also read: ‘Strategy must’, Ashok Gehlot to Centre on getting migrant workers home

Since many students from the valley are observing Ramadan fast, they were provided meals by the Allen Career Institute of Kota.

The 14 buses that left from Kota on Saturday carrying the students will cover a distance of around 1000 km to reach the valley.

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage

“Over 20,000 students from Kota have already returned to their states in buses including those from Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Daman and Diu, Dadar and Nagar Haveli, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh,” Divisional Commissioner, Kota, LN Soni said.

tags
top news
Pakistan hasn’t let Covid-19 halt terror factories, raises mobilisation at launch pads
Pakistan hasn’t let Covid-19 halt terror factories, raises mobilisation at launch pads
‘Clear bottlenecks, ramp up Covid-19 testing’: Rahul Gandhi tells PM in tweet
‘Clear bottlenecks, ramp up Covid-19 testing’: Rahul Gandhi tells PM in tweet
PM Modi says India helped others, lauds people’s fight against Covid-19
PM Modi says India helped others, lauds people’s fight against Covid-19
Covid-19 LIVE: Maharashtra govt putting people’s lives in danger, says Fadnavis
Covid-19 LIVE: Maharashtra govt putting people’s lives in danger, says Fadnavis
With record 931 new Covid-19 cases in a day, Singapore emerges as Asia’s hotspot
With record 931 new Covid-19 cases in a day, Singapore emerges as Asia’s hotspot
He will give all to save me: Rahul names who he would pick to bat for life
He will give all to save me: Rahul names who he would pick to bat for life
‘Don’t talk to Sachin, you’ll be in pain’: Lee reveals Aus sledging tactic
‘Don’t talk to Sachin, you’ll be in pain’: Lee reveals Aus sledging tactic
Covid-19: India sees biggest 1-day spike, hospitals become hotspots | Top 5 from HT
Covid-19: India sees biggest 1-day spike, hospitals become hotspots | Top 5 from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news