e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid-19 lockdown: Rahul Gandhi invites public suggestions on stimulus needed for MSME revival

Covid-19 lockdown: Rahul Gandhi invites public suggestions on stimulus needed for MSME revival

The Congress party has constituted a panel, headed by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, which will prepare a detailed plan for revival of MSME and share with the central government.

india Updated: Apr 22, 2020 13:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
New Delhi, May 25 (ANI): UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress President Rahul Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh during Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting at party office in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
New Delhi, May 25 (ANI): UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress President Rahul Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh during Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting at party office in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
         

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday invited suggestions from the public on the economic stimulus required to uplift the micro, small & medium businesses (MSME) sector which is hard hit by the Covid-19 crisis.

#COVID19 has devastated our micro, small & medium businesses (MSME). The Congress party needs your help. Send us suggestions & ideas for what a MSME economic stimulus package should cover on: http://voiceofmsme.in or our social media platforms. #HelpSaveSmallBusinesses,” Gandhi said on the microblogging site Twitter.

Follow latest updates on coronavirus here

The Congress party has constituted a panel, headed by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, which will prepare a detailed plan for revival of MSME along with measures to ensure procurement of wheat, mustard and gram and submit it to the government in a day or two, the party had said on Monday. The committee also looks to come up with a scheme to resolve the issue of stranded migrant due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Apart from the former PM and party president Sonia Gandhi, the 11-member group comprises former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, party’s chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, general secretary in-charge organisation KC Venugopal and former union ministers P Chidambaram, Manish Tewari and Jairam Ramesh.

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage

The other members of the group are technology and data cell chairman Praveen Chakravarty, spokespersons Gaurav Vallabh and Supriya Shrinate, and social media department head Rohan Gupta.

tags
top news
Aviation ministry HQ to be sealed after staffer tests Covid-19 positive
Aviation ministry HQ to be sealed after staffer tests Covid-19 positive
‘Will ensure your safety’: Amit Shah tells doctors on Covid-19 frontline
‘Will ensure your safety’: Amit Shah tells doctors on Covid-19 frontline
Rahul Gandhi invites public suggestions on stimulus needed for MSME revival
Rahul Gandhi invites public suggestions on stimulus needed for MSME revival
LIVE: US-China ties need ‘serious rethinking’, says Chinese envoy to US
LIVE: US-China ties need ‘serious rethinking’, says Chinese envoy to US
‘Had he captained for long time...’ Gambhir on best captain he played under
‘Had he captained for long time...’ Gambhir on best captain he played under
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
Oil is so cheap that traders are hunting ships, trains, even caverns to store it
Oil is so cheap that traders are hunting ships, trains, even caverns to store it
Watch what US President Donald Trump said on 60-days immigration ban
Watch what US President Donald Trump said on 60-days immigration ban
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19Covid-19 Cases IndiaFacebook - Reliance Jio dealDonald TrumpCovid-19 state tallyEarth Day

don't miss

latest news

India news