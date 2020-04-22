Covid-19 lockdown: Rahul Gandhi invites public suggestions on stimulus needed for MSME revival

india

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday invited suggestions from the public on the economic stimulus required to uplift the micro, small & medium businesses (MSME) sector which is hard hit by the Covid-19 crisis.

#COVID19 has devastated our micro, small & medium businesses (MSME). The Congress party needs your help. Send us suggestions & ideas for what a MSME economic stimulus package should cover on: http://voiceofmsme.in or our social media platforms. #HelpSaveSmallBusinesses,” Gandhi said on the microblogging site Twitter.

The Congress party has constituted a panel, headed by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, which will prepare a detailed plan for revival of MSME along with measures to ensure procurement of wheat, mustard and gram and submit it to the government in a day or two, the party had said on Monday. The committee also looks to come up with a scheme to resolve the issue of stranded migrant due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Apart from the former PM and party president Sonia Gandhi, the 11-member group comprises former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, party’s chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, general secretary in-charge organisation KC Venugopal and former union ministers P Chidambaram, Manish Tewari and Jairam Ramesh.

The other members of the group are technology and data cell chairman Praveen Chakravarty, spokespersons Gaurav Vallabh and Supriya Shrinate, and social media department head Rohan Gupta.