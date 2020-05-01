Covid-19 lockdown: UP govt allows opening of betel mandis in 21 districts

Updated: May 01, 2020 09:42 IST

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday allowed opening of betel mandis (wholesale market) in 21 districts, Hindustan Times’ Hindi language publication Live Hindustan reported. The decision was taken in view of losses suffered by the betel industry due to Covid-19 lockdown.

The order by the state food department said that the advisory issued by the Centre has allowed horticultural crops, and so, the production and distribution of betel leaves is being allowed, Live Hindustan reported.

The order, however, asked district authorities to ensure social distancing norms are followed at the wholesale market.

Unnao, Rae Bareli, Barabanki, Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Jaunpur, Balliah, Ghazipur, Lalitpur, Banda, Azamgarh, Hardoi, Lucknow, Kanpur Urban, Amethi, Prayagraj, Sitapur, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra and Mahoba are districts where betel leaves are produced.

As many as 77 new Covid-19 cases were detected in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, taking the state’s count to 2,211, the state health department said.

The Union health ministry has, however, confirmed 2,203 cases in its update posted in the website on Friday morning.

Out of the total cases, 551 patients have been cured while 40 others lost their lives due to the infection, the state health department said.

The Centre has, meanwhile, issued orders to states and union territories to facilitate inter-state movement of stranded people, as per guidelines laid down by the Union Home Ministry.

Uttar Pradesh announced its own plans to transport a million workers on Tuesday itself, a day before the guidelines were issued. And on Thursday, state officials said they will try to bring back most of the workers within a week. UP, India’s most populous state, has already brought back 2,70,000 workers from Delhi and Haryana.