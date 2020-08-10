e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 10, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid-19 patients under home isolation in Guwahati to get free pulse oximeter

Covid-19 patients under home isolation in Guwahati to get free pulse oximeter

The Assam government has also activated Tele Medicine service for Covid-19 patients through 104, which will be expanded to other places soon.

india Updated: Aug 10, 2020 10:28 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Guwahati
A health worker examines the oxygen saturation levels of a local resident using a pulse oximeter before swab samples collection for coronavirus testing at Sukhrali Enclave near Shiv temple in Gurugram.
A health worker examines the oxygen saturation levels of a local resident using a pulse oximeter before swab samples collection for coronavirus testing at Sukhrali Enclave near Shiv temple in Gurugram. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo )
         

Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday announced that the state government will provide Covid-19 patients preferring to stay in home isolation a pulse oximeter and first-line supportive medicine completely free in Guwahati.

The state government has also activated Tele Medicine service for Covid-19 patients through 104, which will be expanded to other places soon.

Follow latest updates on coronavirus here

“From tomorrow, we will provide patients preferring to stay in home isolation a pulse oximeter and first-line supportive medicine completely free in Guwahati. We have also activated Tele Medicine service for them through 104, will expand it to other places soon,” Sarma said.

He further informed that 1,123 Covid-19 cases were detected for coronavirus out of 24,492 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. With this, the total count of positive cases has surged to 58,837 including 40,591 discharged cases, 18,098 active cases and 145 deaths.

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage

The Covid-19 positivity rate is at 4.58 per cent, he added.

tags
top news
Covid-19 in India: Daily tests up to 700k, 1 million target in sight
Covid-19 in India: Daily tests up to 700k, 1 million target in sight
‘All we know is touchdown was late’: DGCA chief on Kerala plane crash
‘All we know is touchdown was late’: DGCA chief on Kerala plane crash
LIVE: India records over 1,000 Covid-19 fatalities, 62,064 new cases in a day
LIVE: India records over 1,000 Covid-19 fatalities, 62,064 new cases in a day
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty to face ED again today
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty to face ED again today
‘Special day for Andaman-Nicobar Islands’: PM Modi on submarine OFC launch
‘Special day for Andaman-Nicobar Islands’: PM Modi on submarine OFC launch
A year after Article 370, Kashmir valley voter turnout a big number to watch
A year after Article 370, Kashmir valley voter turnout a big number to watch
India’s trajectory a worry as world nears 20 million Covid-19 cases
India’s trajectory a worry as world nears 20 million Covid-19 cases
Independence Day 2020: Security tightened, Armed Forces band wows spectators
Independence Day 2020: Security tightened, Armed Forces band wows spectators
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In