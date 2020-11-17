e-paper
Home / India News / 'Covid-19 positivity rate in Delhi falls to 13%', says health minister Satyendar Jain

‘Covid-19 positivity rate in Delhi falls to 13%’, says health minister Satyendar Jain



india Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 11:53 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar

Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Kumar Jain.
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Kumar Jain.(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
         

‘In the midst of growing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in Delhi, there is a glimmer of hope. Its health minister Satyendra Jain said on Tuesday that the national capital’s positivity rate has dropped to 13 per cent, according to news agency ANI.

Last week, the positivity rate was 15.33 per cent, Delhi’s highest in 140 days.

“From here, we’ll definitely see a downtrend,” Jain told ANI, adding that the third wave of Covid-19 has passed its peak in the city.

Delhi has been reeling under the third wave of Covid-19 since October 28 when the daily rise breached the 5,000-mark for the first time since the outbreak began. On November 11, the daily number of infections crossed the 8,000-mark. During the third wave of Covid-19, more than 100 fatalities were being reported.

The cases have now started to fall. On Monday, Delhi reported 3,797 confirmed cases of infection.

Attributing the spurt of cases to people from outside states getting themselves tested for Covid-19 in the city, Jain said, “Almost 25-30% outsiders are getting their tests done in Delhi.”

“There are many patients who are from outside but they get tests conducted here using Delhi address. We can’t refuse anyone for tests. It resulted in an increase in numbers,” Jain said.

He also said that the government has reserved 16,500 beds for Covid-19 patients and currently there are around 8,000 beds available.

As of Monday evening, Delhi has more than 4.89 lakh cases. While 99 fresh fatalities due to the Covid-19 infection pushed the death toll to 7,713.

