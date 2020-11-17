Covid-19 positivity rate in India at 7.01 per cent, says Health ministry

india

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 14:26 IST

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Tuesday said the total number of tests in India now stands at 12,65,42,907 with a cumulative coronavirus positivity rate at 7.01 per cent.

As many as 29,163 new Covid-19 infections have been reported in the last 24 hours, which is less than 30,000 cases for the second consecutive day, indicating the wide adoption of Covid appropriate behaviour among the citizens, the ministry said in a statement.

“The number of active cases currently stands at 4,53,401, about 5.11 per cent of all cumulative count. As many as 82,90,370 recoveries have been reported so far, taking the recovery rate to 93.42 per cent. About 72.87 per cent of the recovered cases in the last 24 hours were from ten states/union territories, while 75.14 per cent of the new cases were also from these states and UTs,” it added.

The MoHFW said Kerala saw the greatest number of recoveries as 6,567 confirmed cases tested negative and West Bengal registered 4,376 daily recoveries, while Delhi recorded 3,560.

“78.40 per cent of the 449 new deaths are concentrated in ten States/UTs. More than a fifth, 22.76 per cent of new fatalities reported are from Delhi which reported 99 deaths. Maharashtra reported 60 fatalities, followed by West Bengal (53),” it added.

(With inputs from ANI)