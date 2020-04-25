Covid-19 precautions to continue in government offices: UP Chief secretary  

india

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 10:16 IST

Rules relating to social distancing, gatherings, wearing of face masks, sanitisation etc. will continue in Uttar Pradesh government offices even after relaxation in lockdown measures or lifting of the Covid-19 lockdown, said Chief secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari. The second phase of lockdown will come to an end on May 3.

Tiwari on Friday issued directives, through a letter, to all additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries and secretaries asking them to ensure compliance of necessary precautions and guidelines, without affecting work, in the event of relaxations in restrictions or lifting of the lockdown.

He said every official must keep his mouth and nose covered with a reusable facemask or towel (gamchha) and concerned officials must ensure proper sanitising of workplaces, toilets, surfaces, etc. every day, as per the protocol. He said all employees and officials should use a tissue paper or a handkerchief while coughing and sneezing.

The chief secretary said social distancing must continue to be maintained and not more than five people should be allowed to gather at one place. The staff should avoid sitting in groups in canteens or offices during lunch breaks, he said.

Tiwari also said guests should be avoided in offices and should only be permitted after proper screening.

Tiwari said meetings should be held through video-conferencing and necessary correspondence should be made through e-mails. “As far as possible, files and letters should not be exchanged among offices as a precaution and letters that come from outside should be received at the entry gate only,” he stressed.

The chief secretary said government staff should remain alert about their health. He said the staff residing in containment zones should avoid coming to work.