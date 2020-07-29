e-paper
Home / India News / Covid-19 recoveries in India near 1 million mark, fatality rate dips to 2.23%

Covid-19 recoveries in India near 1 million mark, fatality rate dips to 2.23%

India’s fatality reate of 2.23%  in the Covid-19 pandemic is the lowest since April.

india Updated: Jul 29, 2020 17:38 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Sabir Husssain
A health worker collects a nasal sample from a woman for a Covid-19 test at a health center in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI)
         

India’s case fatality rate (CFR) in the Covid-19 pandemic stood at 2.23% on Wednesday, the lowest since April 1, the Union ministry of health said in a statement. 2020,

“Coordinated implementation of Test Track Treat strategy by the Union and State/UT governments has effectively ensured that the case fatality rate is maintained at a low level when compared to the global scenario, and it has been progressively falling. The CFR stands at 2.23% today and it is lowest since April 1, 2020,” the ministry said..

It also said that the successful implementation of effective containment strategy, aggressive testing and standardized clinical management protocols based on holistic Standard of Care approach have in tandem resulted in a consistent trend of more than 30,000 recoveries/day for the sixth consecutive day.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage.

“The total number of recovered cases is fast approaching 1 million. With 35,286 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries have jumped to 9,88,029. The recovery rate has reached another high of 64.51% amongst Covid-19 patients,” the statement said.

With such consistent increase in recoveries, the gap between recovered patients and active Covid-19 cases currently stands at 4,78,582, it said. There are now 5,09,447 active cases which are under medical supervision.

India’s Codi-19 tally stands at 15,31,669. The death toll is 34,193

