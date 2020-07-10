Covid-19 state tally: Haryana close to 20,000 cases, Jammu and Kashmir inches towards 10,000-mark

india

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 10:04 IST

India on Friday saw the highest-ever single-day increase in the number of coronavirus disease cases. In the last 24 hours, 26,506 new cases have been recorded which took the country’s tally to 7,93,802. As many as 475 deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours, which took the toll to 21,604.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi have further increased their Covid-19 numbers. The gap between Tamil Nadu (at number 2) and Delhi has further widened. Other states, specially in south India, have seen a surge too.

Here’s taking a look at the statewise situation of Covid-19 infections across the country.

Maharashtra

The state’s Covid-19 tally jumped to 2,30,599 on Friday. Over 1,27,259 people have recovered from coronavirus in Maharashtra while 9,667 have died.

Tamil Nadu

The number of Covid-19 cases in second-placed Tamil Nadu has reached 1,26,581. The state has witnessed 1,765 fatalities due to the coronavirus disease. The number of patients who have recovered from coronavirus in the state stands at 78,161.

Delhi

The national capital is the third worst-hit in India with coronavirus cases jumping to 1,07,051 on Friday. As many as 82,226 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in the national capital while 3,258 have succumbed to the infection.

Gujarat

Gujarat has seen Covid-19 cases reach 39,194 on Thursday. The state has seen 27,718 people recover from coronavirus while 2,008 people have died.

Uttar Pradesh

The number of Covid-cases in Uttar Pradesh jumped to 32,362 on Friday while the number of recoveries has touched 21,127. The state’s death toll stands at 862.

Telangana

The state’s Covid-19 tally stands at 30,946 as on Friday. While 18,192 have recovered from the disease, the Covid-19 death toll has jumped to 331 in the state.

Karnataka

The South India state has witnessed 31,105 coronavirus cases till date while 486 people have lost their lives to the deadly contagion in the state. Nearly 12,833 patients have recovered from the disease in Karnataka.

West Bengal

As many as 25,911 people have contracted Covid-19 in West Bengal till date. The state has seen 16,826 recover from coronavirus while 854 people have been killed.

Rajasthan

The state has reported 22,563 Covid-19 cases till date. The death toll due to the disease stands at 491 in the state while 17,070 patients have recovered.

Andhra Pradesh

The state has reported 23,814 Covid-19 patients till date. While 12,154people have recovered from the disease across the state, the death toll stands at 277.

Situation in other states

The coronavirus tally in Haryana has touched 19,369. Over 16,000 (16,341 to be exact) people have been infected by coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh till date. The number of Covid-19 positive cases in Bihar has reached 13,944, while the tally in Jammu and Kashmir has touched 9,501.

In Odisha, cases have reached 11,201 while Assam has reported over 14,000 cases till date. Punjab’s Covid-19 tally stands at 7,140, and the number of cases in Kerala is 6,534. Covid-19 tally in Uttarakhand is over 3,305. In Jharkhand, coronavirus disease cases have reached 3,246.

States with less than 3,000 cases

Tripura, Nagaland, Ladakh, Manipur, Goa, Himachal Pradesh and Puducherry have less than 3,000 but more than 500 Covid-19 cases.

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Andaman and Nicobar Islands have reported 500 Covid-19 cases or less. While Chandigarh has more tha 500 Covid-19 cases, the number is over 100 in Meghalaya.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.