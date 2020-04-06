e-paper
Home / India News / Covid-19 suspect dies while trying to escape from hospital, report comes negative

Covid-19 suspect dies while trying to escape from hospital, report comes negative

As per the preliminary investigation by the police, the 55-year-old was admitted at the hospital on April 1 with multiple ailments.

india Updated: Apr 06, 2020 12:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Karnal
The police said the man was trying to escape from the hospital by using bedsheets as rope but fell accidentally.
The police said the man was trying to escape from the hospital by using bedsheets as rope but fell accidentally.(Representative Photo)
         

A 55-year-old man in Haryana’s Panipat, a suspected patient of coronavirus disease, died after reportedly falling from the sixth floor of Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and Hospital building on Monday morning.

Karnal Superintendent of Police Surender Singh Bhoria said that the man died on the spot and his body was sent to the mortuary of the hospital and the police investigation was going on.

He has been identified as Shiv Charan of Noorpur village in Panipat district.

As per the preliminary investigation by the police, the deceased was admitted at the hospital on April 1 with multiple ailments.

It is learnt that he also developed Covid-19 symptoms and was admitted at the isolation ward of KCGMCH Karnal.

Talking to HT, Karnal Chief Medical Officer Ashwini Ahuja said, “We have got his report telephonically in which he was found negative of Covid-19”.

The police said that he was trying to escape from the hospital by using bedsheets as rope but fell accidentally.

