e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid-19 test, confirmed tickets mandatory as J-K opens for tourists from today

Covid-19 test, confirmed tickets mandatory as J-K opens for tourists from today

Authorities had banned the entry of foreign touristsinto the region as a precautionary measure in view of the outbreak of coronavirus disease around the world.

india Updated: Jul 14, 2020 08:23 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Tourists above the age of 65 should avoid coming to J-K, guidelines say
Tourists above the age of 65 should avoid coming to J-K, guidelines say(PTI photo)
         

Travellers planning to visit Jammu and Kashmir will have to follow a set of guidelines after the administration opened the Union Territory for tourism in a phased manner from Tuesday.

The outbreak of disease and the subsequent measures put further burden on Kashmir’s tourism industry, the backbone of J-K’s economy, which had been witnessing a downturn since August last year.

Authorities had banned the entry of foreign tourists into the region as a precautionary measure in view of the outbreak of coronavirus disease around the world.

Here are things you need to keep in mind if you plan to visit J-K:

* Only those coming by air would be permitted to enter J-K in the first phase, according to guidelines and Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

* All tourists will have to install the Aarogya Setu mobile application and make regular updates regarding their health.

* Tourists above the age of 65 should avoid coming to J-K, the guidelines say.

* It will be mandatory for tourists to pre-book their accommodation online in hotels, houseboats or guesthouses etc. “The proof of the same shall be checked on arrival,” according to the guidelines.

* They must have confirmed hotel bookings for the duration of their stay as well as confirmed return tickets to any place outside J-K, either to their departure point or any other destination.

* The hotel administration or travel agents will have to provide the travellers with a pick-up facility from the airport and also drop them on their departure.

* Taxis or transport facility have to be pre-booked through hotel or travel agency for which procedure will be put in place by the tourism department.

* A Real-Time Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction or RTPCR test to detect Sars-Cov-2 or coronavirus will be compulsory for visitors when they arrive.

* “Till the test result shows a negative result of Covid-19, a tourist will remain in the hotel where the booking has been made and shall not be permitted to move out. A form in this regard shall have to be signed at the airport,” the guidelines said.

* “Test results will normally arrive within 24 hours except in special circumstances. The hotel management shall be required to ensure compliance with the protocol,” the guidelines said.

* Visitors with Covid-19 negative reports from their departure points would not be required to remain isolated in hotels, the guidelines said.

tags
htsmartcast
top news
Focus back on young-old divide in Congress
Focus back on young-old divide in Congress
US rejects Chinese claims in South China Sea in new escalation
US rejects Chinese claims in South China Sea in new escalation
LIVE: Australia tightens movement restrictions amid fresh Covid outbreaks
LIVE: Australia tightens movement restrictions amid fresh Covid outbreaks
4th round of India-China Lt Gen-level talks today
4th round of India-China Lt Gen-level talks today
Bengaluru braces for week-long lockdown, Deve Gowda wants state shut
Bengaluru braces for week-long lockdown, Deve Gowda wants state shut
Covid-19 test, confirmed tickets mandatory as J-K opens for tourists from today
Covid-19 test, confirmed tickets mandatory as J-K opens for tourists from today
TB vaccine averts severe infections, deaths from Covid-19: Study
TB vaccine averts severe infections, deaths from Covid-19: Study
Covid update: Amitabh treatment & message; Disneyland shut; WHO on ‘old normal’
Covid update: Amitabh treatment & message; Disneyland shut; WHO on ‘old normal’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallySachin PilotRBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020Rajasthan 12th Commerce ResultCBSE 12th Results 2020CBSE 12th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In