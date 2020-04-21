Covid-19: Total infections in India now 18,985, casualties cross 600 mark

india

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 19:22 IST

The number of people affected by Covid-19 India has risen to 18,985 while the number of deaths climbed to 603, the Union ministry of health and family welfare said Tuesday.

A total of 3,259 people have been cured.

Maharashtra continues to have the highest number of infections at 4,669 followed by Delhi with 2,081 cases and Gujarat at 2,066.

Rajasthan with 1,576 cases, Madhya Pradesh (1,540), Tamil Nadu (1,520) and Uttar Pradesh with (1,294) are four other states with high incidence of Covid-19

Four states- Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland and Goa - have no active Covid-19 cases.

Earlier in the day, the government asked states to suspend rapid testing for Covid-19 for the next two days, following complaints from at least two states that the antibody testing kits were returning erroneous results.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that in the next two days, eight of its institutes will carry out field tests using the rapid testing kits in different states for validation purposes and to find out if certain batches of the kits are faulty, following which feedback will be provided to states and the general public.

The government recently imported a large quantity of testing kits from China. Several other states have bought South Korean testing kits.