Rs 17,986 crore transferred to farmers amid Covid-19 lockdown: Agriculture minister

The minister said that farmers across the nation have benefitted a great deal through Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme during the coronavirus lockdown.

india Updated: Apr 29, 2020 17:40 IST
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar .
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar .(ANI)
         

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar briefed the media on Wednesday. During the press conference, the minister said that farmers across the nation have benefitted a great deal through Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme during the coronavirus lockdown.

Tomar said that the Department of Agriculture has transferred Rs 17,986 crore to farmers since March 24.

The minister also emphasised the significance of “Kisan Rath” App which was launched amid the coronavirus lockdown on April 17 to help farmers and traders identify the right mode of transportation for movement of farm produce.  

The minister said that India has primarily been an agriculture-driven nation, as a result of which the country manages to produce more than it needs.

“The country is going through a tough time and even during such circumstances, the agricultural system of the nation is completely functional,” Tomar said.

The minister said that the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus has affected many sectors and industries but it hasn’t impacted the food supply or the availability of ration.

“No one in the country can say that he couldn’t find vegetables or milk amid the lockdown,” the minister stated.

