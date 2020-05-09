Covid-19 update: Mumbai Police’s take on ‘card against humanity’ game is on point

india

Updated: May 09, 2020 12:53 IST

In a witty tweet posted on Saturday, Mumbai Police reversed the logic of the popular game ‘cards against humanity’ to drive home Centre’s message on coronavirus preventive measures.

“Don’t pick a card against humanity. Pick all to stand with it,” the post read. The popular party game ‘cards against humanity’ is played by a person asking a question from a ‘black card’ and others responding to it with awkward answers printed on their ‘white cards’.

Don't pick a card against humanity.

Pick all to stand with it.#CardsForHumanity#TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/eo7oLUi4xX — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 9, 2020

Also read: 40,000 green cards to be given to foreign doctors, nurses in US

Mumbai Police’s tweet carried a picture where the ‘black card’ posed a question ‘Everyone calls you a superhero because you...’ with all Covid-19 preventive measures listed out as answers on corresponding ‘white cards’ as answers. The post also carried a hashtag #CardsForHumanity.

This comes when the coronavirus cases in the country near the 60,000-mark. On Saturday, the national Covid-19 tally touched 59,662 cases as per the data released by the Ministry of Health. Maharashtra accounts for 19,063 Covid-19 cases. The state has recorded 731 deaths while 3470 patients have recovered. Mumbai alone has witnessed over 12,000 coronavirus cases.

Mumbai Police is known for its slapstick and witty posts on matters of public interest.

Earlier this week, Mumbai Police tweeted against crimes against women after reports of the busting of the horrific Instagram group ‘bois locker room’ surfaced. The chat room of the Instagram group had members talk about gangraping school girls and circulate objectionable pictures of girls.

“There is no room for disrespecting women,” the tweet read.

In a tweet posted on late Monday evening, Mumbai Police stated that “Boys will be boys” has never been an acceptable excuse and shall never be. The tweet also carried a hashtag ##StopThemYoung.