Covid-19 vaccine: 400 to 500 million doses by July 2021 for 25 crore people. What do the new numbers mean?

india

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 17:36 IST

Laying out a “realistic” roadmap of Covid-19 vaccine distribution, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday announced that by July 2021 India would receive and utilise 400-500 million doses for 20 to 25 crore people. The race for an effective Covid-19 has been hotting up with Russia and China already announcing their vaccines, which they are even administering to people. While India in working towards developing indigenous vaccines, it is also looking to source vaccines from outside.

Here is everything you need to know about the latest developments regarding Covid-19 vaccine

1. As several human trials of Covid-19 are still going on, the rolling out of the vaccines will only be possible in 2021, several experts have pointed out earlier. The Union health minister on Sunday set a deadline in the third quarter of the next year.

2. The minister clarified that this July timeline is not for all people. About 25 crore of India’s 1.3-billion population are likely to get vaccinated by this time.

3. The Centre has asked states to send list of priority population who will be receiving the vaccine shots first. This includes all doctors, nurses, health care staff, ASHA workers etc.

4. The Centre had earlier said that the pricing of the vaccine will not be a hindrance. Those who need the vaccine will get the vaccine first.

5. Reports said the Centre may also allow corporates to get vaccines directly from manufacturers.

6. States have been asked not to sign any deal with manufacturers as Centre is monitoring the entire process.

7. Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, which entered into an agreement with Russia’s sovereign wealth fund for trial and distribution of Sputnik V, has sought permission from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to conduct the phase 3 human clinical trials.