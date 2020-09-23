e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 23, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid-19 vaccine: ‘At least 50 per cent efficacy’, DGCI issues new guidelines

Covid-19 vaccine: ‘At least 50 per cent efficacy’, DGCI issues new guidelines

Study pregnant women for whom the date of conception is prior to vaccination or within 30 days after vaccination, DGCI mentions in its Covid-19 vaccine guideline

india Updated: Sep 23, 2020 07:12 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
DGCI has asked pharma companies to keep pregnant women and women of child-bearing age in mind as they are rolling out trials of Covid-19 vaccines.
DGCI has asked pharma companies to keep pregnant women and women of child-bearing age in mind as they are rolling out trials of Covid-19 vaccines. (PTI)
         

On the lines of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA), the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) has issued a new set of guidelines for Covid-19 vaccine candidates, focussing on safety, immunogenicity and efficacy parameters.

According to the guideline, a Covid-19 vaccine candidate should have at least 50 per cent of efficacy in the Phase-3 clinical trial for it to be widely deployed. Additionally, the pharma companies developing the vaccines must provide adequate data informing the potential risk of vaccine-associated Enhanced Respiratory Disease (ERD).

Also Read | 30 Covid-19 vaccine candidates under development, Govt informs Lok Sabha

DGCI has also asked the pharma companies to keep pregnant women and women of childbearing potential in mind as they are developing the vaccines. Safety assessments throughout clinical development and all pregnancies in study participants for which the date of conception is prior to vaccination or within 30 days after vaccination should be followed for pregnancy outcomes, including pregnancy loss, stillbirth, and congenital anomalies, it said.

Fifty per cent efficacy is a global standard as WHO, in its guidelines, mentioned 50 per cent efficacy fro a vaccine to be accepted and pharma giants like Astrazeneca, too, in its trial blueprint asserted that the company is working towards a vaccine with 50 per cent efficacy. “For respiratory viruses, we never get 100 per cent efficacy. We are aiming for 100 per cent efficacy but may get 50-100 per cent,” Dr Balram Bhargava, ICMR, Director-General said.

The DGCI has also asked pharma companies to present a final analysis plan before closing the trail database. “This should include any planned interim analyses, which should be adequately addressed in terms of purpose, timing, and any statistical adjustments required,” the guideline said.

“If a trial fails to meet the predefined criteria for superiority and/or non-inferiority with respect to any of the antigenic components, the possible reasons for the result and the clinical implications of it should be carefully considered before proceeding with clinical development or licensure,” DGCI said.

(With ANI inputs)

tags
top news
Should we cheer the fall in India’s Covid-19 cases?
Should we cheer the fall in India’s Covid-19 cases?
‘At least 50 per cent efficacy’, DGCI guidelines for Covid-19 vaccines
‘At least 50 per cent efficacy’, DGCI guidelines for Covid-19 vaccines
NIA may join actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death probe
NIA may join actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death probe
Alpha, Beta, Bond key to police’s riots probe
Alpha, Beta, Bond key to police’s riots probe
Why onion farmers often end up in tears
Why onion farmers often end up in tears
What the FCRA amendments mean
What the FCRA amendments mean
Would Tendulkar score a ton without spectators? Laxman gives fitting reply
Would Tendulkar score a ton without spectators? Laxman gives fitting reply
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveCovid-19 India TallyIndia ChinaIPL 2020 Live Score, CSK vs RRMaharashtra Covid-19Covid-19IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In