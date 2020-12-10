Covid-19 vaccine: Data India seeks from Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech; Canada’s approval to Pfizer vaccine shot | 10 points

india

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 08:33 IST

Marking the formal beginning of the assessment process of Covid-19 vaccine candidates that have applied for emergency authorisation in India, the Central Drugs Standard Organisation decided to seek additional safety and efficacy data from Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech before giving the nod. Pfizer’s application was not taken up for deliberation on Wednesday as the company sought more time.

Here are the latest updates:

1. The Centre will start sending additional cold storage equipment to states and union territories from tomorrow, as its preparation for vaccination drive has already begun.

2. Serum Institute of India now will have to submit an updated safety data of phases 2 and 3 clinical trials in the country. The expert committee has also sought the immunogenicity data from the clinical trial in the UK along with the UK regulator’s assessment before the grant of the authorisation.

3. Bharat Biotech will have to submit the safety and efficacy data from the ongoing phase 3 clinical trial in the country.

4. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has given conditional approval for Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials of India’s first mRNA Covid-19 vaccine candidate -- HGCO19 -- being developed by Gennova Biopharmaceuticals.

5. Pfizer has said it will have differential pricing on its COVID-19 vaccine for different countries, as the company aims to make the vaccine available across the world.

6. Britain’s medicine regulator has advised that people with a history of significant allergic reactions do not get Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine after two people reported adverse effects on the first day of roll-out.

7. However, it’s not yet a cause for worry, scientists have said. Many people can be sensitive to components in the shot, like gelatin or egg protein, or to the vaccine itself. People with egg allergies are sometimes advised not to get the flu shot, since that vaccine is mostly grown in chicken eggs, experts said.

8. Pentagon will begin Covid-19 vaccinations on small scale at 16 defence sites in the United States and abroad.

9. Israel will start vaccinating its people from December 27. It has received the first shipment of Pfizer vaccine doses.

10. Canada’s health regulator on Wednesday approved Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine. It will receive up to 249,000 doses this month and 4 million doses of the vaccine by March.