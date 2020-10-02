e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 02, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid-19 vaccine: Fever, body aches common symptoms. All you need to know

Covid-19 vaccine: Fever, body aches common symptoms. All you need to know

No adverse impact of the vaccines under trial has been reported so far in India. Symptoms which go away within 24 hours are considered normal, experts have said.

india Updated: Oct 02, 2020 15:42 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A healthcare worker of the free influenza vaccination programme holds a flu vaccine inside a tram, as the global spread of the the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Vienna, Austria.
A healthcare worker of the free influenza vaccination programme holds a flu vaccine inside a tram, as the global spread of the the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Vienna, Austria.(REUTERS)
         

Amid rising concerns over the efficacy of the Covid-19 vaccines under development, several participants in the human trial programme of Moderna and Pfizer reported high fever, body aches, headaches and exhaustion. However, these are common for any vaccine shots and not a reason to raise alarm, experts have said.

Here are the latest developments of Covid-19 vaccine from across the world

1. The clinical trials of Astrazeneca and Oxford University’s vaccine have resumed in Japan after it was halted following Astrazeneca’s acknowledgement of severe illness in two cases. Trials are already going on in the UK, Brazil, India and South Africa

2. The United States is yet to allow Astrazeneca to resume its trial in the US.

3. No adverse impact of the Astrazeneca vaccine shots has been reported in India.

Also Read: Moderna says Covid-19 vaccine unlikely to be ready before US election: Report

4. Some participants may develop fever just after receiving a vaccine shot, but that is considered to be a mild reaction, experts have said.

5. One participant of Moderna’s trial developed “a grade three fever, which is classified as 102.2 degrees Fahrenheit (39°C) or above, after receiving the lower vaccine dose”, Reuters reported. Another developed fatigue so severe that it hampered daily activities, but these side effects are staying only for a day.

Antisera as Covid-19 vaccine

The Indian Council of Medical Research in collaboration with a Hyderabad-based biopharmaceutical company has developed “highly purified antisera” by injecting inactivated SARS-CoV2 in horses, which can be a potential treatment for COVID-19. Antisera are blood serum high in antibodies against specific antigens and are injected in humans to help kickstart the immune system to fight specific infections.

(With agency inputs)

tags
top news
Committed to women’s safety, tweets CM Adityanath amid Hathras protests
Committed to women’s safety, tweets CM Adityanath amid Hathras protests
Road to Indian envoys’ appointments to neighbourhood countries goes through PMO
Road to Indian envoys’ appointments to neighbourhood countries goes through PMO
UP cops barricade Hathras village to stop media, Oppn from meeting family
UP cops barricade Hathras village to stop media, Oppn from meeting family
Fever, body aches after Covid-19 vaccine trial: All you need to know
Fever, body aches after Covid-19 vaccine trial: All you need to know
Bhim Army chief to protest against Hathras gang-rape at India Gate at 5pm
Bhim Army chief to protest against Hathras gang-rape at India Gate at 5pm
BJP leader wanted to give Mamata Banerjee Covid hug, tests +ve for virus
BJP leader wanted to give Mamata Banerjee Covid hug, tests +ve for virus
LIVE: India’s recovery rate has improved to 83.70%, tweets Union health minister
LIVE: India’s recovery rate has improved to 83.70%, tweets Union health minister
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesKXIP vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In