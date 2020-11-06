Covid-19 vaccine update: Bharat Biotech looks at February launch, AstraZeneca hopes to prove efficacy by year-end

india

Nov 06, 2020

A worldwide search continues for a vaccine to treat the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as the global caseload of the virus is swiftly moving towards the 50 million mark, currently standing at more than 49 million, as per worldometers. The United States, the country worst-hit by the pandemic, continues to log more than 100,000 new daily cases of the infection.

In the latest update for a Covid-19 vaccine, India’s Bharat Biotech International Limited has said its vaccine could be launched as early as next February. A launch of the said vaccine would make it the first India-made vaccine to be rolled out.

Here are the latest Covid-19 vaccine updates:

(1.) Hyderabad-headquartered Bharat Biotech on Thursday said its potential Covid-19 vaccine, called COVAXIN, could be launched as early as February 2021. The company had earlier said it hoped to launch the vaccine only by the second quarter of 2021. Late-stage trials of COVAXIN, which is being developed in partnership with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), are set to begin this month. “The vaccine has shown good efficacy,” senior ICMR scientist Rajni Kant told news agency Reuters.

(2.) British-Swedish multinational firm AstraZeneca’s CEO Pascal Soriot has said the firm hopes to prove its vaccine candidate’s effectiveness by year-end. Speaking on a conference call with analysts, Soriot said AstraZeneca would be ready to supply millions of doses of its vaccine across the world, by January. The firm is working with the University of Oxford on a vaccine candidate called ‘AZD1222,’ which is in late-stage trials in the United States.

(3.) Hungary’s government has said it will start importing small quantities of Russian made Covid-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, in December for final testing and licensing. Peter Szijjarto, Hungary’s foreign minister said a Hungarian company may be able to switch from flu shot production to production of the Russian Covid-19 vaccine. Russia has agreed to supply doses of Sputnik V to both Brazil and Argentina as well.

(4.) Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday announced the country had agreed to purchase 50 million more doses of two more potential Covid-19 vaccines. While 40 million doses will be purchased from Novovax, the remaining ten million will be purchased from Pfizer and BioNTech, Morrison announced. In September, Australia had agreed to buy vaccines from AstraZeneca and CSL Limited, should the trials prove successful.