Covid-19 vaccine updates: Over 250 register for Covaxin trial, Sputnik-V to reach Kanpur trial

india

Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 15:44 IST

A worldwide search for a vaccine to cure the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continues as several countries across the world are busy battling resurgence of the outbreak. So far, as many as 53,945,763 people have been infected by the Covid-19 across the world, numbers published by the John Hopkins University show. Most of the fresh cases were reported from the United States and Europe. While 1,311,427 others have succumbed to the disease.

Here is what is happening in Covid-19 vaccine development front:

- The first batch of Russia’s Sputnik-V vaccine for Covid-19 is likely to reach Kanpur’s Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Medical College by next week wherein the vaccine’s Phase 2 and Phase 3 human clinical trials will be conducted. The Russian officials recently claimed that the Sputnik-V vaccine is 92% effective at protecting people from Covid-19 citing findings in the human trials.

- More than 250 applications have been received for the trial of Covid-19 vaccine ‘Covaxin’, one of the three vaccine candidates being developed in India, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital of the Aligarh Muslim University.

- Johnson & Johnson will spend about $604 million expanding its deal with the US government to develop a Covid-19 vaccine. The Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority will commit about $454 million in additional money to the Phase 3 Ensemble trial, which seeks to evaluate the efficacy of the company’s vaccine candidate as a single-dose.

- Speaking at a last week, Union health minister of India Dr Harsh Vardhan said that the government has announced a USD 120 million grant for Covid-19 vaccine research. The grant will be provided under CovidSuraksha (Mission for protection from Covid) and is to be used purely for research and development in this field. India is also hosting clinical trials for all the major vaccine contenders. Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, is conducting trials for the vaccine developed by Oxford University, he had also informed.

(With agency inputs)