Covid-19: When, where and how to receive vaccine? All you need to know

india

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 18:43 IST

Union ministry of health and family welfare has answered many of the public queries in the form of frequently asked questions (FAQs) in its recently released document. The health ministry reiterated that the vaccination against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is voluntary, however, it advised people to receive the complete dose of the vaccine to protect themselves from the virus and limit the spread of the disease.

“Vaccination for Covid-19 is voluntary. However, it is advisable to receive the complete schedule of Covid-19 vaccine for protecting oneself against this disease and also to limit the spread of this disease to the close contacts including family members, friends, relatives and co-workers,” the government document reads.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) is examining the applications of Bharat Biotech, Serum Institute and Pfizer to grant emergency use authorisation for their Covid-19 vaccines. Earlier this week, the Centre said that DGCI has sought more data from these companies but it will not impact the timeline of vaccine rollout.

Here are some of the important FAQs:

Can a person presently infected with Covid-19 (confirmed or suspected) be vaccinated?

People with confirmed or suspected Covid-19 infection may increase the risk of spreading the virus at the vaccination site. The government has advised infected individuals to defer vaccination for 14 days after symptoms resolution.

Is it necessary for a person who has recovered from coronavirus infection to take the vaccine?

The government has said that it is advisable to receive a complete schedule of Covid-19 vaccine irrespective of the history of infection with the novel coronavirus. It added that the vaccination will help in developing a strong immune response against the disease.

How to know whether a person is eligible for vaccination or not?

During the initial phase, the Covid-19 vaccine will be provided to health care workers and frontline workers. The government said that people aged 50 and above may also get the vaccination at an early staged based on the vaccine availability. The eligible beneficiaries will be informed through their registered mobile number regarding the time and location of the vaccination

Is registration with health department necessary to get the Covid-19 vaccine?

Yes. Registration of beneficiary is mandatory for vaccination against Covid-19. The information on time and location will be shared with the beneficiary only after the registration.

What documents are required for registration of eligible beneficiary?

Any of the below-mentioned ID with photo may be produced at the time of registration:

Driving License, Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) Job Card, Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs, PAN Card, Passbooks issued by Bank/Post Office, Passport, Pension Document, Service Identity Card issued to employees by Central/ State Government / Public Limited Companies, Voter ID.

Will a Photo / ID be required at the time of registration?

The Photo ID produced at the time of registration must be produced and verified at the time of vaccination. It is a must for both registration and verification of beneficiary at session site to ensure that the intended person is vaccinated

Can a person taking medicines for illnesses like cancer, diabetes, and hypertension take the vaccine?

Yes. Persons with one or more of these comorbid conditions are considered high-risk category. They need to get Covid-19 vaccination.

What about the possible side-effects from Covid-19 vaccine?

The government has assured that Covid-19 vaccine will be introduced only when the safety is proven. According to the document, the common side effects in some individuals could be a mild fever, and pain at the site of injection. The Centre has asked state governments to start making arrangements to deal with any Covid-19 vaccine-related side-effects as one of the measures towards safe vaccine delivery among masses.