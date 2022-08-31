Home / India News / 'Covid booster dose acts as insurance, take it': NTAGI chairman

'Covid booster dose acts as insurance, take it': NTAGI chairman

Published on Aug 31, 2022 09:23 PM IST

Dr NK Arora, NTAGI chairman said, 90% of the patients admitted to hospitals during the last eight months have not taken their booster dose.

Dr NK Arora, chairman of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI)(ANI)
Written by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization or NTAGI’s chairman Dr NK Arora on Wednesday advised people to take the precautionary Covid-19 vaccine as there is a high chance that the antibodies decrease after six-eight months. "A booster dose will help us fight the disease more effectively. The data shows 90 per cent of the patients admitted to hospitals during the last eight months have not taken their booster dose," Arora said.

"I request every one to take precautionary doses as our antibodies decrease after six-eight months. Booster doses will act as insurance for our health in the future,” the NTGAI chairman said.

He further said, “According to the data, in the last eight months, 90 per cent of patients admitted to hospitals haven't received booster doses.”

Arora said though the severity has become comparatively less and it is fortunate that there is an extremely low death rate, there is a high chance of significant transmissions to step in anytime.

“COVID is very much around us and there is quite a significant transmission of viruses going on. Although we do not see a severe form of it and fortunately the number of deaths is extremely low,” Arora said.

Recently, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said 90 per cent of Covid-19 patients at city hospitals are doubly vaccinated and only 10 per cent took a precautionary dose.

The first group who were eligible for the booster doses were those who were assessed to be at greater risk by their age or work, according to data from the Union Ministry, and India has already administered over 100 million booster doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. India started administering the booster dose on January 10.

However, according to a recent report, only about 12 per cent of the population who are eligible and between the ages of 18 and 59 have received the precautionary dosage of the Covid-19 vaccination to date.

On July 15, the central government opened a 75-day window for third doses to be given for free at government hospitals.

(with inputs from ANI)

covid-19 coronavirus vaccine
