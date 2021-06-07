Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Covid curfew extended in Andhra Pradesh till June 20

The Covid curfew, first imposed on May 5, was supposed to end on June 10 but, at a high-level review meeting on the pandemic situation, chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to extend it for ten more days.
PTI, Amaravati
PUBLISHED ON JUN 07, 2021
The curfew duration, however, has been curtailed by two hours a day and will be in force from 2 PM to 6 AM after June 10.(PTI file photo. Representative image)

The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday further extended the Covid curfew across the state till June 20.

The curfew duration, however, has been curtailed by two hours a day and will be in force from 2 PM to 6 AM after June 10.

A CMO release said all government offices would function from 8 AM to 2 PM daily till June 20.

Coronavirus cases have shown a significant decline in AP in the last two weeks and the daily infection positivity rate fell from a high of 25 per cent in mid-May to about 10 per cent now.

Consequently, the rush in hospitals has also reduced and there is a large availability of beds, both general and ICU.

Also, demand for oxygen has also fallen drastically from as high as 700 tonnes a day to 400 tonnes now.

