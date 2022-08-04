Covid: India reports 19,893 new cases, 2,758 more than yesterday; 53 deaths in 24 hours

India's daily Covid tally rose for a second consecutive day, with as many 19,893 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry's bulletin on Thursday. This is an increase of 16% or 2,758 cases from a day ago, when 17,135 people tested positive for the infectious disease.

The total number of active patients in the country declined further to 136,478, from 137,057 on Wednesday. Also, with as many as 20,419 more discharges, the total recovery count surged to 43,424,029. Meanwhile, the death toll related to the virus rose by 53 to 526,530.

With this, the national caseload stands at 44,087,037, of which recoveries, deaths and active patients account for 98.49%, 1.19% and 0.31% respectively. Also, this is for the fifth straight day when the daily tally stayed below the 20,000-mark.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.94%, while the weekly positivity rate stood at 4.64%.

The national vaccination coverage breached the 2.05 billion-mark, with as many as 38,20,676 doses of Covid-19 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours. The mega inocuation exercise was launched on January 16 last year.

