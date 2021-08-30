Covid: K'taka orders a week's institutional quarantine for visitors from Kerala

The Karnataka government on Monday announced a week of mandatory institutional quarantine for people coming from Kerala amid an unrelenting Covid-19 pandemic crisis in the neighouring state.

Karnataka’s revenue minister R Ashok said visitors would be quarantined for the week even if they carried a negative RTPCR report and a test would be conducted on completion of the seven days, a report in news agency ANI said.

Ashok further said it was decided at a meeting chaired by chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, that night curfew would be relaxed in all areas except Kodagu, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, all of which share borders with Kerala that is reporting a high Covid-19 caseload.

Over the past few days, Kerala’s share of coronavirus cases has been more than half of the total infections being registered across the country. It reported 19,622 new coronavirus infections, pushing the active caseload to 2,09,493, and 132 related deaths in the last 24 hours.

Karnataka has managed to contain the spread of the virus and is gradually opening up public spaces and even physical classes for mid-senior students. According to the last available data, the state registered 1,262 fresh infections on Sunday and 17 fatalities.

Education minister BC Nagesh said students of classes 6 to 8 can start going back to school from September 6 in talukas where the infection’s positivity rate was below 2 per cent. “Classes will be conducted with 50 per cent attendance, five days a week,” Nagesh was quoted as saying by ANI.