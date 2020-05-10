e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 10, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid latest: 157 new cases take MP tally to 3,614, Indore has more than half of those

Covid latest: 157 new cases take MP tally to 3,614, Indore has more than half of those

Ujjain has the highest mortality rate among coronavirus patients in Madhya Pradesh

india Updated: May 10, 2020 22:39 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Bhopal
Students from Jammu and Kashmir before boarding the buses for their native places, in Bhopal on Sunday.
Students from Jammu and Kashmir before boarding the buses for their native places, in Bhopal on Sunday.(ANI Photo)
         

With as many as 157 new coronavirus positive cases identified in the past 24 hours, the Covid tally of Madhya Pradesh rose to 3,614 on Sunday, as per the state health department’s bulletin released on Sunday evening.

As many as 39 districts in the state out of the total 52 have registered one or more positive cases. Of the 157 new cases, 78 were reported from Indore alone, which now accounts for 1,858 Covid-19 cases and 89 casualties.

Thirty nine of the new cases were identified in Bhopal, another major hotspot of Covid patients in the country. Bhopal has 743 positive patients, making it the second worst-hit city in the state. 30 Covid patients have died in the city so far.

For Coronavirus Live Updates

Ujjain, the adjoining district to Indore, saw 10 new patients in the past 24 hours, taking the number of Covid patients in the city to 237. The holy city has witnessed 45 deaths to the disease so far, the second-highest after Indore and highest in terms of the death rate in the state.

On Sunday, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “Corona infected areas in the state have come down in number from 896 to 613. In the districts like Betul, Sheopur and Alirajpur, there are no new cases for the past 21 days.”

The HT Guide to Coronavirus COVID-19

Chouhan’s statement came after he reviewed the Covid situation in the state in a meeting with chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, director general of police Vivek Johri and additional chief secretary of the Health department, Mohd Suleman.

Mohd Suleman said, “The number of active Corona cases have decreased to 1,723 which is 48% of the total coronavirus positive cases in the state. On May 10, as many as 196 patients recovered from the disease and were discharged from hospitals, whereas the number of persons identified as Covid positive was 157 on the day.”

tags
top news
Security forces on red alert ahead of terror bombing threat in Kashmir
Security forces on red alert ahead of terror bombing threat in Kashmir
Passenger train ops to resume from Tuesday; online booking begins today
Passenger train ops to resume from Tuesday; online booking begins today
Saifullah Mir aka Ghazi Haider, 26, is Hizbul’s new face of terror in Kashmir
Saifullah Mir aka Ghazi Haider, 26, is Hizbul’s new face of terror in Kashmir
Karnataka sees biggest single day jump with 54 new Covid-19 cases
Karnataka sees biggest single day jump with 54 new Covid-19 cases
What does the US-China rift mean for the world? | Opinion
What does the US-China rift mean for the world? | Opinion
Thackeray set to enter Legislative Council unopposed after Congress withdraws nominee
Thackeray set to enter Legislative Council unopposed after Congress withdraws nominee
I’m your captain, don’t try to fool me: When Dhoni pulled up Shami
I’m your captain, don’t try to fool me: When Dhoni pulled up Shami
Mumbai Covid nightmare: Tracking the new silent spreaders
Mumbai Covid nightmare: Tracking the new silent spreaders
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In